FG urges Nigerians to embrace self-care, prevent diseases

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to adopt self-care practices, including regular health checks, proper hygiene and responsible management of medical conditions, to prevent diseases and improve health outcomes.

The government said evidence-based self-care could strengthen primary healthcare, reduce pressure on health facilities and accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, made the call at the inaugural Nigeria National Self-Care Conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The conference, themed “Self-Care Puts Your Health in Your Hands: Test. Track. Thrive,” focused on equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills and tools to take greater responsibility for their health.

Salako explained that self-care extended healthcare beyond hospitals to homes, workplaces and communities through healthy living, disease prevention, appropriate self-testing and responsible management of personal well-being.

He stressed that self-care should complement, rather than replace, professional medical services, adding that the government remained responsible for ensuring access to affordable and quality healthcare.

“Self-care does not replace professional healthcare nor absolve the health sector and government of its responsibility to provide accessible, affordable, and quality health services,” he said.

“Rather, it complements the health system by empowering individuals to increase control, make informed decisions and seek timely professional care when necessary in order to improve their health.

“As government, therefore, we will continue to promote investment in health facilities, skilled personnel, essential medicines, and functional referral systems.”

The minister said self-care could also strengthen primary healthcare, advance Universal Health Coverage and improve health outcomes across the country.

According to him, appropriate self-care interventions could support disease prevention, maternal and reproductive health, the management of non-communicable diseases, mental well-being and the delivery of health information to underserved communities.

He also highlighted the importance of self-care in preventing infectious diseases, referring to the Ebola virus disease (EVD) case mentioned at the conference.

“Self-care is also important in the prevention and control of infectious diseases, including the EVD, which Nigeria is currently working hard to contain following one imported case reported yesterday,” Salako said.

He urged Nigerians to practise good hand hygiene, use appropriate disinfection measures and cooperate with public health officials in response to the reported case.

Salako further explained that regular screening and approved self-testing could help detect conditions such as hypertension and diabetes early, enabling timely treatment and reducing the risk of complications, disabilities and premature deaths.

He said monitoring blood pressure and blood glucose levels, engaging in regular physical activity and adhering to prescribed medication were important for managing chronic conditions.

The minister urged Nigerians to undergo appropriate health tests, monitor their health responsibly and make informed decisions to improve individual and public health outcomes.

“The three action words of Track, Test and Thrive in the conference theme provide a practical framework for translating the concept of self-care into everyday behaviour,” he added.

The World Health Organisation representative, Dr Ursu Pavel, said self-care was not intended to replace the health system but to extend its reach by empowering people to make informed decisions about their health.

“Self-care is not about replacing the health system but about extending its reach and empowering people with the knowledge, tools and confidence they need to make informed decisions about their health,” Pavel said.

He added that self-care strengthened the relationship between communities and health systems, improved access to healthcare, promoted equity and supported decentralised governance.

Pavel said self-care could help address gaps in healthcare delivery in countries such as Nigeria, where maternal and child mortality remained concerns and access to essential health services continued to pose challenges.

The Deputy Director of the Gates Foundation, Rodio Diallo, said self-care required prioritising evidence-based interventions that addressed the needs of underserved populations.

“Self-care goes beyond providing products. It is about creating the information, support, regulatory and health system environments that enable people to use these products safely and confidently,” Diallo said.

She said the foundation was committed to working with Nigeria and its partners to ensure that people had the knowledge, tools, choices and support needed to take greater responsibility for their health while remaining connected to a strong healthcare system.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Family Health Group, Dr Omokhudu Idogho, called for stronger integration of self-care into primary healthcare, sustainable financing, responsible use of technology and meaningful community participation.