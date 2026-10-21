Our political differences will not diminish my affection for Kwankwaso — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on his 70th birthday, saying their political differences will not diminish his affection for the former Minister of Defence.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, described Kwankwaso as a longtime friend and political associate whose contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development remain significant.

The President recalled that their relationship dated back to 1992, when both served in the National Assembly, with Kwankwaso in the House of Representatives and Tinubu in the Senate.

He said their political association continued in 1999 when they both emerged as governors of their respective states.

“As members of the Class of ’99 Governors, we both played pivotal roles in laying the foundation for the democracy the nation enjoys today,” Tinubu said.

According to him, their political paths later diverged because of different political choices before they came together in 2013 to form the All Progressives Congress.

“Since then, history and service have kept us intertwined,” he added.

Tinubu acknowledged Kwankwaso’s contributions to Kano State and Nigeria, citing his service as a two-term governor, Minister of Defence, senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District and presidential candidate.

He also noted Kwankwaso’s current role as a presidential running mate, describing him as an influential figure and progressive politician.

The President said their membership of different political parties and participation on competing platforms in the January 2027 election would not affect his personal regard for the former Kano governor.

“That we are in different political parties and competing on different platforms in the January 2027 election will not remove my affection for Senator Kwankwaso,” he said.

Tinubu wished Kwankwaso good health, personal fulfilment and many more years of active participation in Nigeria’s democratic process as he marked the milestone.