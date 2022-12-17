By Ada Osadebe

American television host, and actor, Nick Cannon has expressed his frustration with his various child-fathering responsibilities.

According to ENews, the father of 11 made this known recently, during an episode on The Checkup with Dr David Agus, where he noted that balancing his career and spending quality time with all of his children can be difficult.

He said, “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt for me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children.

“One, cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

Nick with his former spouse Mariah Carey, has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, a 5-year-old son named Golden “Sagon,” and a 23-month-old daughter, Brittany Bell.

They have a powerful queen, a 2-month-old son named Rise Messiah, 18-month-old twin boys named Zion and Zillion, a newborn daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin, a 5-month-old son named Legendary Love, a 3-month-old daughter named Onyx Ice, and a newborn daughter named Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. Zen Scott, a son of Nick and Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer at the age of 5 months in 2021.

The second kid Nick and Alyssa will have together will be Nick’s 12th.