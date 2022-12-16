.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has directed the management of the state polytechnic, Iree, to reverse the fee payable by students.

The school authority had increased its fees for the 2022/23 academic session from N67,850 to N112,850 for science students and 57,300 to 97,300 for others.

However, in a memo to the school management by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Adelani A. Aderinola, dated December 15, it (school management) was directed to suspend the new fee regime.

The memo titled, Re: Notification of Approved Fees for 2022/2023 Academic Session in Osun State Polytechnic Iree, reads, “Further to your letter Reference Number OSPOL/BUR/101/VII/239 dated 13th December 2022 on Notification of Approved Fees for 2022/2023 Academic Session, the management of the institution should suspend the implementation of the new school fees regime because of the recent change in leadership of the state”.