U20WWC: Falconets thrash New Caledonia 10-1 to reach Round of 16

Nigeria’s Falconets produced a record-breaking performance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, hammering New Caledonia 10-1 to secure their place in the Round of 16.

The emphatic victory marked the biggest-ever win for Nigeria at the U-20 Women’s World Cup, as the Falconets finished second in Group F and advanced to the knockout stage.

Nigeria took control of the match from the opening stages, scoring four goals in the first 27 minutes.

Ramotalahi Kareem opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute before Rebecca Adegbemile doubled the advantage two minutes later.

Janet Seimeyeha Akekoromowei added a third in the 23rd minute, while Kareem struck again in the 27th minute to give Nigeria a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Falconets continued their dominance after the break, with Winner Onajite David making it 5-0 in the 60th minute.

Kareem completed her hat-trick four minutes later, before Tosin Rafiu added another in the 70th minute.

Adegbemile scored her second of the match in the 74th minute, while David added two more goals in the 75th and 90+4th minutes to complete her hat-trick.

New Caledonia managed a consolation goal through Joceline Kourevi in the 89th minute, but Nigeria had already established an unassailable lead.

The final whistle confirmed a 10-1 victory for the Falconets, with three Nigerian players finishing the match with multiple goals.

Kareem and David both registered hat-tricks, while Adegbemile scored a brace.

The result also confirmed Nigeria’s progression to the Round of 16, with the Falconets finishing second in Group F.