Valencia sack coach, CEO after poor La Liga start

Valencia sacked coach Carlos Corberan and CEO Ron Gourlay on Sunday after a poor start to the Spanish season.

Los Che sit at the bottom of La Liga with no victories and four defeats from five matches.

“The decision marks the will of the club to start a new era in the sporting structure and area of football management,” said the club in a statement.

Valencia said Corberan would be replaced by reserve team coach Oscar Sanchez temporarily, before a new manager is appointed.

The Spanish club’s fans have protested heavily against Singaporean owner Peter Lim and his son Kiat, who has been club president since March 2025.

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