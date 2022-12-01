By Gabriel Olawale

Fast-rising US-based female Ghanaian gospel Minstrel and soldier Emerald Serwaah Boateng Bekoe popular as Eme B. drops a brand new single titled, “Miracle God”. Sharing her thoughts on the song, Eme says “As the years have gone by, Christians have stopped believing in miracles and have grown complacent with our everyday blessings.”

“Waking up and going back and forth from our homes have now become a daily expectation, instead of being seen as a privilege God has given to us.” – she continues.

“Therefore, it is my humble prayer that as you listen to my new single, “Miracle God”, you will begin to reflect on the daily miracles and blessings God performs in your lives every day and rejoice in his grace and mercies.” – Eme B. concludes.

The single follows the release of the song, “Who Am I”. She is known for her fusion of African languages and English which produces a beautiful flavour.

She is a young gospel songstress from Ghana who has lived in the United States since she was nine(9). She began to sing and write her own songs at the age of eight(8) but didn’t begin to develop her amazing gift until she was ten(10) years old when she was privileged to lead praises and worships at church.

Minister Eme B. just received her Associate’s Degree from Purdue Global University in Information Technology.

This new song is accompanied by visuals shot and directed by Dexter Brains.

It’s a song for everybody and out on all major platforms and exclusively on AllBaze.

