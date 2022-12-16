… gives assurance for a hitch free end-of-the year trips

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Federal Road Safety Corps has announced the commencement of its end-of-the year special patrol operations code-named “Operation Zero” assuring the public of adequate mobilisation of personnel and logistics that will engender hitch free trips for all travellers.

A statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja, said the operation which commenced today (15 December, 2022), would elapse on 15 January, 2023.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu authorized the special patrol and charged all Commanding Officers to mobilise both material and human resources within their general operational areas, in order to minimise or tackle assiduously, all variables that are responsible for traffic gridlock, obstructions and road crashes nationwide.

He said the deployment affects all personnel at the national headquarters and the field commands respectively.

He commended the noticeable positive road use behaviours of commuters, particularly the ones that he said comply with established traffic regulations and warned violators of traffic laws to desist henceforth or face the wrath of the law.

According to him, the operatives have been mandated to educate road users and also ensure that drivers whose actions and inactions endanger other road users are apprehended, their vehicles impounded and appropriate sanctions meted on them.