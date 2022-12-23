.

The Federal Government says it has recorded significant strides in the three major pillars of the present administration since 2015.

The major pillars included security, economy and anti-corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this at the Ebonyi Maiden Honours Awards at the state Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki on Thursday night.

Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, commended Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on his shining principles and for the development of the state.

“I commend Umahi on his support to the federal government policies on diversification of the economy through agriculture and ensuring food security.

“Today, Ebonyi state is one of the highest producers of rice in the country. This is a shining example of what is possible under a visionary and determined leader,” the president said.

On the state award, Buhari noted that it was good to encourage quality services and leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an award was conferred on former President Goodluck Jonathan as Great Grand Commander Of the Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GGCEHF).

Responding, Jonathan described the award as significant and urged Umahi to continue to showcase good governance for his people and Nigeria at large.

He further commended Umahi for lifting Ebonyi with meagre resources for mega projects.

“Umahi is doing well for his people and Nigeria at large. Award is a relevant thing and not just groundnut shared by the children.

“Awards are being given to those who have made significant contributions to the state of the nation. We are happy today, we have been honoured.

“So, we thank Ebonyi state government for recognising us and we promised to do our best to support them in any way and anywhere we are.

“As we have been honoured today, we are indebted to the state,” the former president stated.

NAN reports that other awardees are the Inspector General of Police Baba Alkali and the family of late General Sani Abacha, who created the state.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Onyenuche; former governor of Abia Theodore Orji; and Ebonyi founding fathers, were among other recipients for their selfless contributions to the progress of the state.

Umahi had earlier said the event was to recognise those who contributed enormously to the creation and development of the state.

He thanked Buhari and Jonathan for their support of Ebonyi.