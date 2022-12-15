Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

By Biodun Busari

The head of the United Nations public health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has accused Eritrean troops of killing his uncle in Tigray, Ethiopia’s war-torn region.

Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, also said he was told more than 50 other people were indiscriminately killed in the same village his uncle was murdered, as per BBC.

The WHO boss made this known on Wednesday while speaking on the latest COVID-19 issues in Geneva, Switzerland.

“On Saturday, I was informed that my uncle was murdered by the Eritrean army. I spoke to my mother, and she was really devastated because he was the youngest from their family,” said Ghebreyesus.

“And he was almost the same age [as me]. I was not in good shape,” admitted the still visibly shaken Ethiopian, whose family hails from Tigray,” he added.

While he did not reveal details about the timing of the alleged attack or the location of the village.

Ghebreyesus, however, expressed hopes that a truce pact last month between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) “will hold and this madness will stop.”

But Eritrean troops and forces from Ethiopia’s neighbouring Amhara region were not parties to the deal.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta were at the forefront of the ceasefire agreement in the east African country.