By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has concluded plans to launch three additional zonal offices in order to serve the residents better, and improve healthy environmental practices across the state.

The General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, disclosed this at the weekend, during the management meeting for the year with senior members of staff of the agency.

According to her, “The move is in tandem with the vision of the agency to attain it’s target of increasing the zonal offices to 20 by the year 2023 in order to serve a larger number of people seeking LASEPA’s intervention across the state.

“To effectively serve and reach out to larger society, we increased our zonal offices from four to 20 in a spate of four years.

“This noble move is to reduce bureaucratic and also improve response. Like the existing ones, the new zonal offices will uphold the mandate of the agency and provide succour to citizens negatively affected by all forms of pollution in different parts of the state.’

The LASEPA boss explained that the need to bring environmental regulation closer to residents was in response to the goal of COP27, which emphasises the need to unite the world through people so as to tackle climate change.

The additional three zonal offices are: Mushin, Alimosho 3, and Kosofe.

The Mushin zonal office covers Idi-araba, Fadeyi, Palm-grove, Onipanu, Papa Ajao, and Apapa Oshodi Expressway, Alimosho 3 zonal office would be in charge of Ipaja, Ayobo, Ekoro, Command, Ijaiye, Kola, while Kosofe zonal office covers Gbagada, Oworoshoki, Ifako, Anthony village, and Ajao Estate.

The other 17 zonal offices are: Apapa 1&2, Amuwo-Odofin1 and 2, Surulere, Lagos Mainland, Lekki,Epe, Alimosho 1&2, lkorodu 1&2, Orile-lganmu, Badagry, lsolo, Ojo and Agege .

Fasawe, however added that necessary equipment and manpower had been put in place at the new offices to facilitate the smooth running.