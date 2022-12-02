One year after his double whammy show, “Dezign Ovo Live in Concert” on December 5, 2021, the Winner Man singer, Dezign Ogbeneovo, aka Dezign Ovo, is set to unleash the second instalment of his end-of-year musical, titled “Dezign Ovo Live in Concert 2″.

The show is slated for Sunday, December 4, 2022, with ticket price ranging from N5, 000 regular to N500, 000 premium.

The second edition of his yearly concert, like the first one, is organised by Mama Jae Entertainment and Chief Ochuko in conjunction with Dezignation Records and will be taking place at the Swiss International, The Vistana Hotel, VGC, Lekki, Lagos.

The 6 pm-red carpet event will officially kick off by 7 pm with a marathon star-studded performance featuring the likes of 2face, Ric Hassani, Harrysong and Orez. Others like Elajoe, Muno, Ebisco, Donna Adja, GrahamD, Gordons, DeStalker, Klintdadrunk and KC Brown among others are also on the list of performers for the night.

As usual, the event whose ticket is obtainable at online will be covered by a long list of media partners including Hip TV, SoundCity, Music Africa, GoldMyne TV, Beat FM, Naija FM, and Inspiration FM.

Big-name brands supporting the concerts are from various sectors and they include Castillo Grande Wine, Red Oak, Dark Cypha Entertainment, Champion 1 Entertainment, Enyo Filling Station Ikate and Beauty Secret of April. Others are Fespris Lounge, Nook Hotel, Diffuser Lut, Shantiz Catering Services and VGC.

