By Etop Ekanem

The Delta State Chapter of the Phase 2 Presidential Amnesty Programme, yesterday, threw their weight behind the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking to newsmen at Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, the state Chairman of the Phase 2 Ex-Agitators, Gen. Solomon Adu, said Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is a tested hand who has piloted the affairs of the Delta State House of Assembly for the past years, adding that if elected he will deliver dividends of democracy to Deltans as next governor of Delta state.

Gen. Adu who said Rt Hon. Oborevwori has all the potential to continue from where the incumbent Governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa would stop, appealing to all Deltans to rally round him and give him all the needed support mostly at this crucial time of PDP preparing to transit to another government.

While calling on the Delta State Chapter of the Phase 2 Ex-Agitators to give maximum support to Oborevwori’s governorship aspiration, Gen. Adu said Oborevwori has the capacity to transform the state considering his exposure if elected as next governor of Delta state.

He said, “Oborevwori is a man of integrity and the best material for the governorship position that will take Delta state to an enviable height. He is not going to be Urhobo governor but governor of Ijaw, Itsekiri, Igbo and Isoko nations.”