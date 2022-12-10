Delta State All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, has come under fire over his comments on the Deputy President of the Senate and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in an interview he granted.

Decrying the ugly development in the heart of Deltans, a pressure group known as Forum of former Students Union Leaders described Chief Ogboru’s attack as misguided, imprudent and a ridiculous exercise in getting his gubernatorial ambition off the ground.

In a statement signed by Comrade Kennedy Tabuko on behalf of the group, they extolled the qualities of the Delta Central lawmaker as a goal-getter that has attracted so much development not only to Delta Central but the whole State, saying that Deltans have endorsed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next governor and that is what matters.

The statement reads in part: “While it is not in our character to respond to every dick and harry who is threatened by the ever-rising and intimidating profile of the APC gubernatorial candidate, we members of the Forum of Former Students Union Leaders have resolved to come out openly in defence of our very brightest political star by setting the records straight to disabuse the minds of unsuspecting members of the society who may be fed with garbage.

“Ogboru’s latest outing is to be the indirect mouth-piece of the Delta State PDP, seeing no evil in the PDP-led state government. His only ambition is to stop the unstoppable ship of hope of the APC which is already on the high sea on the divine voyage to deliver Delta State.

“Chief Great Ogboru had said Omo-Agege is irresponsible and unfit to be Governor. He went further to allege that Omo-Agege courted his endorsement for the 2023 general elections.

“We only pity the handful of supporters still thinking Great Ogboru is taking them somewhere. We in Delta the Forum of Former Students Union Leaders do not begrudge Great Ogboru, rather we pity him.

“We quite appreciate the fact that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is not distracted by the sundry invectives and primitive claims by agents of the state government who are already feeling the heat. His eyes are fixed on the goal. A thousand Great Ogborus cannot stop this movement. Deltans have endorsed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next governor and that is what matters. He is unstoppable and governor Okowa knows this fact.

“We are glad to announce that even among the paltry APGA members in Delta State, Omo-Agege’s supporters are the majority. The same applies to the PDP family in the state. 2023 is a done deal. No room for distractions. The Forum of Former Students Union Leaders is glad to be part of this movement. The take home is that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is your next governor.”