Ned Nwoko

As the world marks Christmas,the birth of Jesus Christ,philanthropist and international lawyer, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, today felicitated with Nigerians especially Christians on the momentous occasion.

In a statement at his Idumuje -Ugboko country home, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta, Prince Nwoko said Christmas has remained a glorious celebration in the global calendar.

Nwoko , who is the Delta North Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,in the 2023 general elections, said the reason for the season, Jesus Christ symbolised spectacular spiritual and moral rejuvenation.

The former Member, House of Representatives, Aniocha /Oshimili Federal constituency, stated that Christ as the bedrock of the Christian Faith exemplified chastity, sacrifice and hope.

He said the grand personality of Jesus Christ rooted in his divine nativity, made the euphoria of Christmas worth while, congratulating Christians for the fiesta.

Nwoko urged all Nigerians , particularly the Christian community to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, tolerance and selflessness which defined the nature of Christ.

This year’s Yuletide,according to Nwoko demanded solemn reflection in celebration, through special prayers for Nigeria, towards a successful democratic transition in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“ On behalf of myself, family and supporters, I felicitate with Christians and indeed Nigerians on this Christmas celebration.The birth of Jesus Christ, acknowledged as the Prince of peace, should inspire all Nigerians,irrespective of tribe, religion or social status, to live in harmony and uprightness for orderliness in our national life.

“ May the Christmas festivity bring joy to every household,comfort to the needy and healing to the nation, in the face of individual and collective challenges.

“Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year” Nwoko stated.