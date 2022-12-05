By Olayinka Ajayi

The Director of Strategic Communication of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Alake has described critics of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as character assassins.

Speaking on Channels Television, Politics Today, Alake while commending Tinubu’s delivery at Chatham House in the Uk said: “Tinubu proved all the naysayers of negativism, all those who left germane issue facing Nigeria and engaged in character assassination wrong.

“Asiwaju has been applauded and commended by all and sundry. From the report we got, people are saying they never knew he was this articulate, he was flawless”.

Asked why people spoke for him during questions, he said: “That’s one of the innovations of Asiwaju Tinubu. Don’t forget that one of his strengths has been identifying talents and head hunting of the highest order.

“Anybody who knows Asiwaju would know that he’s primus inter pares in team building that is what he showed. Those who are saying what you just said are ignorant of the dynamics of leadership.”

Alake insisted that “leadership is not a one man show! Successful leadership is the one that is based on a team that is professional, and that is management acumen. Asiwaju also answered questions personally and directly.

“He wanted to show the calibre of his team. In fact that style is being copied by some of his opponents. In his address, he spoke for 28 minutes. Nobody helped him to deliver his address. The question and answer was a small part of the engagement.

“He sought to display the dexterity of his team which is also an important ingredient in successful leadership. People must get their priorities right. When you want a good leader and one of the requirements of a good leadership is the ability and capacity to build a strong team that is knowledgeable and strong, that is what Tinubu has done”.