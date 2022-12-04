All roads will tomorrow lead to Radisson Blue, Victoria Island, Lagos as one of the most sought-after project management guru, Bukola Okiji will be training new sets of creeatives in the project management sector.

She has involved in helping build many brilliant minds in the sector.

With her over 15 years of experience leading public and private sector projects, Bukola Adelekan Okiji, also known as AB, is a qualified and certified project manager and PRINCE2 Practitioner. AB uses her skills gained from her diverse wealth of experience in the health, education and government sectors to build and maintain strong relationships with various worldwide agencies and organisations to identify and maximize opportunities.

Her professional experience includes freelance consulting and spearheading cultural, fashion, and health-tech events, as well as blockchain initiatives and projects. Among her specialties are project management training, programme and portfolio management development, business and personal coaching, and leadership development and training.

AB currently holds a senior program and change management position within the health sector, where she is actively involved in delivering digital transformation programmes. Furthermore, AB serves as the senior member of the organisation and oversees the organisation’s strategic and corporate frameworks.

Aside from her roles within the National Health Service, AB runs a digitally focused enterprise called Ask Bukkiwhich helps start-ups and small business owners.

Ask Bukki started as a way to motivate entrepreneurs and startups through business advice, encouraging them to elevate their products and services. Over time, Ask Bukki has developed into a complete service, from registering businesses, trademarking, creating websites, promoting products, events and services, and running campaigns. The business is a fully integrated project and consultancy agency with a passion for creativity, versatility, and out-of-the-box thinking to ensure that clients’ projects (however large or small) meet their requirements and targets on time and within budget.

With Ask Bukki’s ABPM (Ask Bukki Project Management), project managers can level up their planning and organization skills through programs and workshops to build their knowledge and confidence. In just 6 months, ABPM has grown into a community of over 600 members who support one another’s careers. And successfully delivered PRINCE2 certification programs and workshops on best practices for project management.

Apart from organising social-inclusive and community events, AB also serves as Lead Project Manager and Head of Operations of Africa Fashion Week London, the largest and longest running successful black fashion show in Europe; it recently celebrated its 12th anniversary in August 2022.

It has always been AB’s mission to give back to her communities. Through information, advice, and guidance, she has always supported, developed, and integrated her voice in some way. This is to support and develop the educational, training, social, civic, and cultural needs of young ethnic minority communities worldwide. Particularly, partnering with other organizations to maintain the unique culture and values of the community through awareness programs as well as local and international events. Her passion for balancing her professional and entrepreneurial roles led her to create Global Moonlighters, a community for professionals who run side businesses.

AB holds both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Law, Business and Technology. AB is a dynamic motivator and strategist with a strong passion for the growth of cultural innovation, women focused projects through modern skills application, and digital transformation as conduits of wealth generation and development across Africa.