By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Palpable fear and pandemonium seem to be rocking the Abakaliki capital of Ebonyi State as residents of the State were seen running from one location to the other, following the enforcement of sit at home order by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in the State.

Following the development, Keke riders, commuters, motorcyclists and other road users were seen on top speed racing to any safe location within the State.

Most residents, who had left their homes in the early hours of Monday, made frantic efforts to seek refuge in any nearby compound or residential area, so as not to be victims of any circumstance.

Vanguard gathered that there was confusion in some popular markets, including Ahia-ofu, Kpirikpiri, the International market and the Ebebe market in Abakaliki.

It was learnt that IPOB members were seen around Ebebe market allegedly shooting sporadically, which made passersby to starting running for safety.

It was gathered that a confirmed number of persons were allegedly killed, following the enforcement by IPOB.

The incident led to killings in Ahia ofu as many were seen running around waterworks road, mbukogbe, Ezza Road, Udensi Street as unknown made efforts to ensure that the sit-at-home order was adhered to by the resident of the State.

Vanguard gathered that customers, who went to the United Bank for Africa, UBA, for the financial transaction were trapped in the bank for fear of becoming victims.

A resident of Abakaliki (names withheld) while narrating his ordeal said: “I am taking refuge in a hotel now. I went to buy a recharge card opposite the government house when I saw people running helter-skelter.

“People hurriedly parked their things inside their shops while traffic Policemen on duty opposite government house immediately changed their clothes.

“I drove out of that area following heavy gunshots to Kpirikpiri, where the road is deserted. People have parked their things inside their shops along that old Enugu road.

“If you are still in your houses, remain there untill calm returns.”

Another resident added “‘Am also taking refuge in a colleague ‘s abode. I ran from site, just before Spera-in-Deo junction, I heard gunshots and people were running for safety. I managed to get to Agwu street from convent road.”

An eye witness account revealed that “Security operatives are around Kpirikpiri trying to bring peace and order”.

When Vanguard visited some locations in the State, major streets within the metropolis were deserted as few persons were seen trekking to their locations.