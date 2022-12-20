*Says some hospital wards now closed for lack of personnel

*As LUTH commissions new 30-bedded ICU, labour ward, oncology centre

By Chioma Obinna

The Minister of State for Health, Hon. Ekumankama Nkama weekend lamented the acute shortage of doctors, nurses and other professionals due to the “Japa” syndrome, stating that some wards in some hospitals are closed for lack of personnel to manage them.

Meanwhile, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, at the weekend commissioned a new 30-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Unit (NICU), Paediatric Intensive Unit (PICU), Labour Ward and the Alima Atta Oncology Centre in Lagos.

The Minister who spoke during the commissioning of the projects disclosed that LUTH and other tertiary health institutions are facing an acute shortage of doctors, nurses and other health professionals due to the effects of brain drain.

Represented by Dr David Atuwo, he said: “This is adversely affecting services in our hospitals, to the extent that some wards are closed for lack of personnel to man them.”

Nkama said the Federal Ministry of Health with other government agents including the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is working very hard to ensure that exiting staff is replaced as soon and seamlessly as possible.

He said no government can totally eradicate brain drain across all professions, but the country can make it beneficial to Nigerians.

“The ministry is also working on a brain gain mechanism whereby our health professionals in the diaspora can be incentivized to come home and give paid expert service to our citizens. This is a win, win situation for Nation and our experienced medical Professionals in the diaspora.”

“I am glad the Head of Service is here in person as her office has been very cooperative in this regard. Let me thank her profusely for all her efforts in this regard. The full implementation of this initiative will ensure that services are maintained at the present level.”

The minister said the commissioning of the three projects has shown the hard work of the Board of management, and staff of LUTH over the years and has resulted in the success being witnessed currently.

He described the projects as a testimony and a thing of pride, especially for the outgoing Chief Medical Director.

In his welcome address, the Chief Medical Director, Prof Chris Bode said LUTH has been experiencing a dearth of skilled manpower in LUTH, appealing that Federal Government hospitals should be given the mandate to replace exiting skilled staff one–for–one, using a monitored template to prevent abuse. “The need is real as we should do everything possible to prevent the shrinking of our services. Present statistics do not portend any cheering news for the future.”

He said for years LUTH had a shortage of Intensive Care Unit beds for critical care despite being the cheapest in Lagos they were sadly oversubscribed and sometimes had to turn needy patients away to seek care elsewhere at costs of 5 to 10 times what they charge.

He said the 30-bed ICU was funded fully by the Federal Government budget and comprises an open ICU ward with 12 beds and 18 private ICU rooms among other facilities within the ICU.

Bode also disclosed that the LUTH labour ward/new neonatal unit building abandoned 6 years ago was fully rehabilitated and expanded while the Alima Atta Oncology centre 60 –bed facility was built and equipped for LUTH by Mrs Iyabo Atta in remembrance of Alima, her late

He appealed to the Head of the service who was also present at the event to know that the ICU requires 120 nurses while the oncology ward requires 60 nurses to function effectively.

Speaking, the LUTH Board Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sali who described the event as another milestone in the history of LUTH, said the hospital’s location in a mega city like Lagos has opened their vista to modern Management and Public Service provision techniques that are only tenable in Metropolis of such nature. “These include the availability of the infrastructure that supports modern methods of doing things, exploitation of the size of the city in attracting high net worth projects through Corporate Social Responsibility awareness, provision of services that can only be done by hospitals in a Metropolitan area and the availability of good leadership etc.”