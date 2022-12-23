The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Friday said that security personnel have been deployed to its offices in Imo state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Prof. Sylvia Agu disclosed this during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

According to him: “Security men have been deployed, stationed in those areas. At the headquarters, we have the army, the Civil Defence, and the DSS. In the various local governments, we are using vigilante groups; we are using Ebubeagu group too and we have 100 percent assurance from the security men – not just giving us the assurance, they are already on the ground,” she said.

“That particular building is one housing the election party monitoring department (EPM), security, the transport office, and some of the accounts building (sic). It’s very destructive, but we thank God because it did not affect our sensitive materials.”