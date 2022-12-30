By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Robert Rihmeek Williams, also known as Meek Mill, has reportedly lost his phone to thieves in Ghana during the Afronation concert.

Meek Mill is currently in Ghana for the Afronation concert, where he performed alongside Burna Boy and Asake.

However, it seems that his time in the country ended on a negative note, as his phone was reportedly missing.

Read Also

‘I pray you both forgive yourselves’, Netizens react to Fancy Acholonu’s apology to Alex Ekubo

Brazil declares three-day national mourning for Pele

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

The 35-year-old reacted to the incident took to his Instagram stories on Friday.

He wrote, “They pickpocketed me for my phone.

“SMH! bring that jawn back if you got it.”