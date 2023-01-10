By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Meek Mill has publicly apologised for filming a music video in Jubilee House, Ghana’s presidential mansion.

The celebrity created a stir with the footage, in which he was seen lip-syncing in the palace’s halls, corridors and the president’s podium.

MPs questioned the potential security dangers while he was accused of “desecrating” Jubilee House.

Mill apologised in a statement on his Twitter page on Monday, stating that he would “take responsibility for my error.”

Read Also

1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon shuts three UK warehouses

Why I can’t be faithful to one woman — Don Jazzy

He wrote,” To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana.

“The fastest way to make connection is thru music, and I wanted to do that with displaying art. I’m in my 30s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle.”

I’m just not here for no separation of anything black … we already separated enough and don’t understand each others cultures … let’s used this to help fix that and not more judgement towards each other! January 9, 2023

He added that officials for Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, may not have been aware he was shooting a music video, saying the set-up had been “a small camera and a kid”. My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

“My apologies to the people if I have caused any disrespect. We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa, what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon. My apologies to the the office also.

“I’m just not here for no separation of anything black, we already separated enough and don’t understand each others cultures.

“let’s use this to help fix that, and not be judgement towards each other!.”

To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

Meek Mill shot a video to a new somg while in Ghana🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/q9ilza0B1S— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 8, 2023