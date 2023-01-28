Burna Boy

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Popularly known as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, from Port Harcourt, Rivers State. he was born on 2nd July 1991, in Port Harcourt to Nigerian parents Mr and Mrs Ogulu who raised him in Ahoada and later relocated to Lagos State where he completed his basic education.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (born July 2, 1991) is one of Afrobeats’ foremost artists, who is known professionally as Burna Boy. Regarded as one of the finest songwriters and singers on the African continent, Burna Boy has lived up to the hype with a rich discography and numerous laurels to his credit.

He is the 2021 winner of the Best World Music album Category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for his fifth studio album: Twice As Tall.

The music giant came to the limelight in 2012 after he was signed to Aristokrat Records and dropped the song Like To Party, which was the lead single off his debut album, L.I.F.E, released in 2013. A three-time International Best Act at the BET Awards and first Afrobeats artiste to sell out Wembley arena (SSE arena), Burna Boy is the founder of Spaceship Entertainment and is currently signed to Warner Music Group.

Burna Boy’s Early Life

Burna Boy was born as Damini Ogulu on the 2nd Of July 1991. He was birthed in the coastal city of Port Harcourt. An indigene of Rivers State, he hails from both the Niger Delta and South-South regions of Nigeria.

He comes from a mixed ancestry as his mother is a Yoruba woman named Bose Ogulu. His father is named Samuel Ogulu. Burna Boy comes from a very creative family.

He is the older brother of Nissi Ogulu, a singer and mechanical engineer. He has an older sibling, a sister named Romani Ogulu, who is a scientist and designer. His grandfather is Benson Idonijie, a veteran radio broadcaster, music critic and one-time band manager of Fela Kuti. Also, his mother was a former Kalakuta Queen, one of the female dancers of Fela Kuti.

His parents raised him in the Christian faith and spent his early years in Port Harcourt and Lagos City. Coming from a family with a rich art background helped Burna Boy discover his musical talent quite early, and he didn’t face any resistance from his parents in pursuing his passion. Instead, they encouraged him, which motivated him to start composing songs while he was still in high school.

Having set the goal that he wanted to be one of the most excellent musicians to ever live, he knew that his music would have to be unique so as to stand out. Thus, he chose to tow the path of Afrobeats and allowed himself to be influenced by records from the likes of Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, amongst others.

Burna Boy’s Educational Background

Burna Boy hails from an upper-middle-class background, which allowed him to taste quality education.

He completed his crèche and primary school education at a top private school in Port Harcourt. For his middle and high school education, he attended Corona Secondary School in Agbara, Ogun State.

He emigrated to the United Kingdom for his university education and studied at the University Of Sussex, bagging a degree in Media Technology.

Burna Boy’s Musical Career

Having learnt how to produce beats using Fruity Loops, Burna Boy recorded two mixtapes, Burn Notice and Burn Identity, before signing to Aristokrat Records. Under this label, he released the hit song, Like To Party, in 2012, which thrust him into the limelight.

Like To Party is the lead single off his debut studio album, L.I.F.E, which was released on the 12th Of August 2013. The project features other top-charting singles like Run My Race, Yawa Dey, Always Love You and Tonight.

Burna Boy was nominated for the 2013 Next Rated Artiste award at The Headies. However, he lost the award to fellow singer, Sean Tizzle. His debut album L.I.F.E was nominated for the Best Album Of The Year at the 2014 Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

Two years after becoming a music star, he parted ways with Aristokrat Records and founded his own music label, Spaceship Entertainment, in February 2015. Under Spaceship, he has released four other commercially successful albums and music projects.

On the 25th Of November 2015, he dropped his highly anticipated second studio album titled: On A Spaceship. The album was closely supported by a debut EP, Redemption, released in September 2016.

Burna Boy made his comeback in January 2018 when he released his third album, Outside, which was dropped on the 26th of that month. The album helped him secure recognition in the international music scene with raving singles such as Ye, Heaven’s Gate, Rock Your Body, Koni Baje, Sekkle Down and Streets Of Africa. The album went on to win Album Of The Year at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

In 2019, he was among the group of African artists invited to work on Beyoncé‘s album, The Lion King: The Gift. He wrote and recorded the single, Ja Ara E, and earned the honour of being the only guest artiste with their own track on the album.

Burna Boy became the first Afrobeats artist to sell out Wembley Arena that same year. Moreso, he went home with four awards at the 2019 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival, winning the coveted African Artiste Of The Year, Listener’s Choice and Best Male MVP award categories.

His fourth studio album, African Giant, which contains top-charting singles like Anybody, Killin’ Dem, Gbona, On The Low, Dangote, amongst others, was released to critical acclaim and commercial success on the 26th Of July 2019. The album was nominated for the Best World Music Album category at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020. However, he lost the award to Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Burna Boy began recording his fifth studio album, Twice As Tall, which was executive produced by American music icon, P. Diddy (Sean Combs) and his mother, Bose Ogulu. The album, which was released on the 14th Of August 2020, won the Best World Music Album category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Thus, Burna Boy made history as the first Nigerian artiste to have a back-to-back nomination at the Grammys.

Burna Boy‘s single, Destiny (one of the tracks in the African Giant album), was included in the playlist at the inauguration of Joe Biden as the president of the United States. His song, My Money, My Baby, appeared in the film, Queen and Slim‘s soundtrack album. His latest single featuring Wizkid, Ballon D’Or, was released in January 2022.

Burna Boy’s Personal Life

Burna Boy is considered in some quarters to be the Giant Of African music and regarded as among the continent’s top three artists alongside Wizkid and Davido. The Port Harcourt-born singer turned 31 years old on the 2nd Of July, and as expected, his family members, close friends and management team threw a large party to celebrate the milestone.

He is currently being managed by his mother, Bose Ogulu. He shuttles his time between Lagos and London, where his girlfriend resides. Burna Boy is romantic with UK female artist Stefflon Don, which began in 2018.

He is one of the country’s wealthiest artists, and this is evident by his luxurious lifestyle. He has featured in top magazines like Vogue, British GQ and Evening Standard. He is a football enthusiast and supports the English club, Manchester United. He is a brand ambassador of Pepsi, Nigerian Breweries PLC and tech company, Chipper Cash.

Burna Boy’s Net Worth

Burna Boy‘s success in the music industry has given him the opportunity to earn a fortune from his career via royalties, brand partnership deals and performance at gigs.

His net worth estimated to be worth US$20 million to US$25 million.

David Adedeji Adeleke born November 21, 1992, better known as Davido, is an American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. David was born in Atlanta, US, and raised in Lagos; he made his music debut as a member of the music group KB International.

Davido History

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992) is a Nigerian-American music superstar. The singer, songwriter, record producer, and music executive is known professionally as Davido.

He became a famous face in the Nigerian music industry after releasing his hit single, Dami Duro, in 2012. He released his debut studio album, Omo Baba Olowo, in 2012 to critical acclaim. Due to the success of his sophomore single, Omo Baba Olowo, he won the Next Rated Artiste award at The Headies 2012.

He signed a contract with RCA Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music, in July 2016. He released the top-charting singles, If and Fall, in 2017. Both songs were a hit internationally, as Fall was the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history.

He released his second studio album, A Good Time, in November 2019, while his third album, A Better Time, was dropped in 2020. Formerly signed with HKN records, Davido founded his record label, DMW (Davido Music Worldwide), in 2016. The label is home to music stars: Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Dremo, Liya, Yonda, and Idowest.

Christened David Adedeji Adeleke but became one of Africa’s best-selling musical artists with the name Davido is a 29-year-old Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Davido was born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta in the United State Of America (USA) but had his time being brought up in Lagos, Nigeria.

He hit the limelight after releasing “Dami Duro” in 2011.

Davido was born to the family of Mr. Adedeji Adeleke and Mrs. Veronica Imade Adeleke on the 21st Of November 1992. He is the last child of The Adedeji Adeleke Family and was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He has five older siblings.

Although born in Atlanta, he schooled in Nigeria during his formative years and travelled back to Georgia during the holidays. His father is a business tycoon, while his mother was a university lecturer. His mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke, died in 2002 when Davido was just ten years old. He is the first cousin of musicians, Shina Rambo and B-Red.

Davido initially wanted to be a music producer and bought music equipment that he used to produce beats while studying at Oakwood University. He also had a flair for music promotion and was focused on promoting the music career of one of his cousins. However, things didn’t work out with his cousin.

Encouraged by some of his close pals to make music, he started recording his songs.

Davido Educational Background

Due to his parents’ wealth, Davido received the best education possible. He attended British International School for his elementary and secondary school education.

He studied Business Management at Oakwood University, Alabama, before dropping out to focus entirely on his music career. After a while, he chose to heed his father’s advice and further his education once again.

In 2011, he enrolled at Babcock University for a degree in music and graduated in 2015. His father had paid the university to start a music department for an inaugural class of one.

Davido‘s official first single, Back When was dropped on the 7th Of May 2011. Rapper, Naeto C lent his vocals to the song, contributing to its success in the industry. The song, which Davido produced, was recorded in London, while Clarence Peters shot the music video in Nigeria. He was signed to HKN Records during this period, which his older brother, Adewale Adeleke, owns.

In 2011, Davido released his debut studio album, Omo Baba Olowo, featuring hit singles: Dami Duro, Ekuro, Overseas, and Back When. The album, which was a commercial success, saw Davido work with a cross-section of talented artists and producers – Maleek Berry, Spellz, Shina Rambo, 2baba, Jay Sleek, GospelOnDeBeatz, Naeto C, B-Red, Kayswitch, and Shizzi. The album, nominated for the Album Of The Year category at The Headies 2013, also won the Best R&B/Pop Album at the same award show.

In 2013, Davido partnered with his friend and producer, Shizzi, to release the hit singles: Gobe, One Of A Kind, and Skelewu. Skelewu was a massive hit globally as it promoted a unique dance style that trended for some years. Davido shot two music videos for the single. The first was directed by Sesan, while Moe Musa shot the second in London.

On the 1st Of February 2014, Davido took the industry by storm with the release of the song, Aye. The music video, which Clarence Peters shot, was released six days after. That same year, he collaborated with South African star, Mafikizolo to record and drop the song, Tchelete (Good Life). Then, in June 2015, he released Fans Mi‘s trap song, which had American rapper, Meek Mill as a guest artiste.

Davido announced to his fans in January 2016 that he had signed a record deal with Sony Music via their music imprint, RCA Records. Months later, he set up his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW). He signed three artists that year: Mayorkun, Dremo, and Ichaba.

In addition, he released Son Of Mercy, a five-track EP, in 2016. The project features singles – Coolest Kid In Africa featuring Nasty C, How Long, and Gbagbe Oshi.

On the 17th Of February 2017, he released the song, If, to critical acclaim. The song, which was written and produced by Tekno, won Best Pop Single and Song Of The Year at The Headies 2018. In addition, the single was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Of South Africa (RISA), which meant it had sold over 200,000 units. The music video for If was shot and directed in London by Director Q.

Four months later, Davido dropped the international banger, Fall, on the 2nd Of June 2017. The song, which was one of the top-100-Shazam-searched singles in America, was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Of South Africa (RISA) and was the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history. The music video for Fall was shot and directed by Daps in the United States. Since its release, the music video has earned over 100 million views on YouTube, becoming the first video by a Nigerian artist to achieve the milestone.

A few days to his twenty-fifth birthday, he released the single, FIA, on the 10th of November 2017. Fresh VDM produced the song while Clarence Peters directed its video. He released Assurance on the 30th Of April 2018 to celebrate his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland‘s, 23rd birthday. Davido went home with the Best African Act award at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards. He also won the Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards.

Davido sold out his organized show at The O2 Arena in London in 2019. He was the first solo African artist to do so. Before releasing his second studio album, A Good Time, on the 22nd Of November 2019, he dropped top-charting singles, Blow My Mind and Risky. He collaborated with Chris Brown for the former while he featured dancehall artiste, Popcaan on the latter song. Meji Alabi directed the music video for Risky.

His third studio album, A Better Time, was released to the joy of his fans on the 13th Of November 2020. The song features collaborations with artists such as Ckay, Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda, Lil Baby, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Chris Brown. By December 2020, the album had accumulated over 213.2 million streams. Prior to the project’s release, he had released the song, Fem on the 10th Of September 2020. Dammy Twitch directed the music video.

Davido is an indigene of Ede, Osun State. He has properties in the United States, United Kingdom, and Nigeria. He shuffles his time between Atlanta and Lagos. He used to live in a mansion in Lekki, Lagos. However, during the pandemic, he moved into a new home in Banana Island.

He is not yet married and has three children: two girls and a boy. He was barely nineteen when his first child, Aurora Imade Adeleke, was born to him by Sophia Momodu. He was formerly engaged to Chioma Avril Rowland, who is the mother of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Davido is considered to be the wealthiest Nigerian artist. He is the leader of the 30 Billion Gang. An owner of a private jet, Davido is known for his luxurious lifestyle and philanthropic exploits. Although he comes from a wealthy home, Davido is a self-made Billionaire.

He is also one of the biggest brand influencers in the country. He is the brand ambassador of top brands like Infinix Mobile, 1xBet, Martell, and Munch It. In addition, he was a former brand ambassador of the telecommunications company, MTN.

Davido is a father of three children and is engaged to the mother of his third child Chioma Avril Rowland.

Davido launched his music label Davido Music Worldwide in 2016. He founded it shortly after signing up with Sony Music. Numerous top musicians signed below the label imprint. A number of them consist of Teli, Peruzzi, Mayorkun, Dremo, and others.

Davido has spent over ten years in the industry, and during this period, he has amassed a fortune from endorsement deals, performing at music gigs, and organizing his shows. He is also an entrepreneur, having investments in thriving companies across the world.

Davido has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Davido Endorsement Deals

On April 6, 2012, Nigerian Entertainment Today stated Davido had signed a ₦30 million endorsement cope with MTN. The deal unveiled him as the face of MTN Pulse, an advertising and marketing marketing campaign aimed at Nigerian adolescents.

On October 24, 2013, Pulse Nigeria pronounced Guinness Nigeria had signed Davido for an endorsement deal.

As part of the deal, Davido done on the Guinness International of extra concert along artists inclusive of P-Square, D’banj, Wizkid, Ice Prince, Burna Boy, Olamide, Phyno, Chidinma, Waje and Tiwa Savage.

On May 9, 2018, Guardian Life mentioned Davido had signed an endorsement cope with Infinix Phone, a Hong Kong-based totally phone manufacturer.

Wizkid a Nigerian Singer and songwriter, born as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun on 16 July 1990, in Surulere, Lagos. He grew up in an interfaith household with twelve female siblings. He is one of the most commercially successful music artistes from Nigeria. He started his music career at a very early age despite opposition from his family.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (born July 16, 1990) is a Nigerian music superstar who is known professionally as Wizkid or Starboy. He is considered to be one of the top three Afrobeats artists from the African continent due to his influence in growing the music culture over the years up. Formerly known by the stage name, Lil Prince, Wizkid became a national sensation after the release of Holla At Your Boy, the lead single in his chart-topping debut album, Superstar. He is also addressed as Big Wiz or Machala.

He rose to the international limelight in 2016 after he lent his vocals to Drake‘s award-winning song, One Dance, which was a global hit. The singer and songwriter dropped his fourth studio album, Made In Lagos, in October 2020, and since it has been released into the public domain, the project has gone on to win several laurels and set different records. One of the album’s top singles, Essence, became the first Nigerian song to chart on Billboard Hot 100.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun is a Nigerian music Megastar. He is known professional as Wizkid or Starboy, or Big Wiz. He came to the limelight after signing to Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009 and releasing his hit single, Holla At Your Boy.

The song which won him millions of fans set the pace for Wizkid to drop commercially successful albums in the past twelve years. His latest album, Made In Lagos, has won him international acclaim as it reached number one on the Billboard World Album Chart.

One of the album’s singles, Essence featuring Tems, has become the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, it was announced in February 2021 that Wizkid has attained the honor of being the most-streamed Nigerian artist on Spotify, amassing over 3.4 billion streams from all his works.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, who became popularized professionally with Wizkid is a 32 years old Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter whose present in the Nigerian industry is classified as a blessing.

Wizkid was born to the family of Mr. Ibrahim Balogun (father) and Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun (mother) on the 16th Of July 1990. He was born into an inter-faith household, where his father practiced the Muslim religion while his mother adhered to the Christian faith. His parents christened him Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun.

A native of Ogun State in the South West region of Nigeria, he comes from a large household – as he has twelve siblings, who are all females. He was raised in a polygamous household in the Ojuelegba district of Surulere City in Lagos State. His father is married to three wives.

He spent his formative years in Lagos City, which exposed him to the rich Nigerian music culture and helped foster his passion for the discipline. As a young boy, he attended church regularly with his mother and other siblings and immersed himself in activities relating to the choir unit of his local church.

By the age of eleven, he had co-founded a music group named Glorious Five, and they released an album before disbanding to pursue solo careers. During this period, he went by the stage name, Lil Prinz. His interest in music was fostered by listening to music legends like Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, King Sunny Ade.

As he advanced into teenagehood, he began visiting the recording studio of iconic Nigerian producer OJB Jezreel and became acquainted with the older artiste. OJB Jezreel acted as a mentor for Wizkid, advising him to wait till a year before he began recording and that he should use the period to fine-tune his sound. His path also crossed with rapper, Naeto C at the age of fifteen, and the two developed a mentor-mentee relationship. The pivotal moment of Wizkid‘s career occurred when he was discovered by music executive, talent manager, and singer Banky W.

Wizkid was born into a polygamous family on the 16th Of July 1990. He hails from the Yoruba tribe and was named Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun by his parents. His father is a Muslim, while his mom adheres to the Christian faith and attends a Pentecostal church in Nigeria.

He was born and bred in the Ojuelegba district of Surulere. Although born in Lagos State, He is a native of Ogun State. He grew up as the only son among twelve siblings, who are all females. His father, Mr. Balogun, married three wives. Despite being a polygamous family, the Baloguns lived in peace and harmony. And this gave room for Wizkid to pursue his music dreams without having to deal with family issues.

Wizkid‘s foray into music started at the young age of eleven when he formed a music group, Glorious Five, with his friends. These friends were his church members. Together, the group released a collaborative album before disbanding. Wizkid‘s initial stage name was Lil Prinz, and he switched to his present moniker in 2006.

As Wizkid advanced in years, he began meeting some big names in the music industry. He first met an ace music producer, OJB Jezreel, who advised him not to record any music for a year but focus instead on improving his songwriting ability. During this period, he paid a regular visit to OJB Jezreel‘s studio, which was located in his neighborhood, Ojuelegba. And this gave him the opportunity to watch artists like 2baba and Sound Sultan records songs.

He later came in contact with rapper, Naeto C, who he credits for being one of his mentors in the industry. Success finally fell on Wizkid‘s laps when his path crossed with Banky W, a singer, talent manager, and CEO of E.M.E Records. Banky W was taken to Wizkid immediately and began working with the younger artiste to refine his sound. As a result, Wizkid signed a record deal with E.M.E records in 2009.

Wizkid hailed from a financially comfortable family, which afforded him to be educated at top private schools in Surulere for his primary and secondary education.

He gained admission to Lagos State University but dropped out of the school in 2009. He later applied to Lead City University, Ibadan, and was offered admission, and managed to study for two academic sessions before withdrawing from the institution to face music squarely.

The Baloguns spared no expense in giving their son a quality education. Wizkid attended top private schools in Surulere for his primary and secondary school education.

After obtaining his West African School Certificate, he gained admission into Lagos State University. After that, however, he dropped out of the university.

Thereafter, he enrolled at Lead City University, Ibadan, to further his studies. But he left the institution after completing two sessions.

In 2009, Wizkid signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment which was owned and managed by Banky W. He first gave the world a taste of his exceptional songwriting skill when he co-wrote the single, Omoge You Too Much, one of the songs of Banky W‘s album – The W Experience. That same year he began recording his debut album titled Superstar and released the project’s lead single, Holla At Your Boy, on the 2nd Of January 2010. The song was an instant hit, helping to skyrocket his fame in the music space and winning him the coveted Next Rated Artist award at The Headies in 2011.

The album’s second single, Tease Me/Bad Guys, was released into the public domain on the 2nd Of April 2010. While the project’s third single, Don’t Dull, was released as a Christmas jam on the 6th Of December 2010. After two years of recording and compiling the project, Superstar – which is a fusion of Afrobeats, Dancehall, R&B, and Reggae sounds- was finally released on the 12th Of June 2011 at a launch party held at Eko Hotel and Suites. The album racked up numerous nominations, going on to win the Best Album Of The Year at the 2012 Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

After releasing his first flagship project, Wizkid embarked on a tour in London alongside his label mates, Skales, Shaydee, Banky W, and Niyola. He also worked with his label mates to record E.M.E‘s compilation album titled, Empire Mates State Of The Mind, which was released in 2012.

By 2012, Wizkid had begun recording his second studio album, Ayo, which was completed and released in 2014. The album was a commercial success, thanks to the inputs of creative minds like Femi Kuti, Seyi Shay, Phyno, Tyga, Akon, Wale, Sarz, Shizzi, Legendury Beatz, Dokta Frabz, Maleek Berry, and Spellz. Earlier in May 2013, the album’s lead single, Jaiye Jaiye, had been released. The song had Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti as a featured artist.

While in October 2013, he dropped On Top Your Matter, the album’s second single. The production credits for this single go to Del B. After the expiration of his contract with E.M.E, he left the record label to become an independent artist, founding his own record label.

At the start of the new year (January 2015), Wizkid released the song Ojuelegba, which speaks about the early days of his career and the hurdles he faced on the way to the top. After signing a record deal with RCA Records in March 2017, he dropped his highly anticipated third album, Sounds From The Other Side, in July 2017. The album contained notable works like African Bad Gyal featuring American singer, Chris Brown, Expensive Shit, Daddy Yo featuring Efya, Come Closerfeaturing Drake, and Sweet Love.

In 2016, Wizkid was guest featured on Drake‘s hit single, One Dance. The song helped him gain greater international exposure as it reached the number one position in Billboard Hot 100 chart, staying there for 10 non-consecutive weeks. The song also topped music charts in fifteen different countries. Due to his involvement with One Dance, he became the first Afrobeats artist to appear in the 2018 Guinness World Records.

Also, in 2018, leading international singers, Normani and Calvin Harris reached out to Wizkid to collaborate together. And the trio released the single, Checklist that year, which was a huge success. As the song rose to the number-one spot on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. In 2019, he had the honor of being invited to work on Beyoncé‘s album, The Lion King: The Gift. He was featured on the single, Brown Skin Girl alongside SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter, which went on to win the Grammy Award For Best Music Video in 2021.

In October 2021, he released his fourth studio album, Made In Lagos, which was a commercial success internationally, as the album found its way to the number-one position on Billboard World Album Chart. One of the project’s singles, Essence, featuring fellow Nigerian singer, Tems, became the first Nigerian song to appear on Billboard Hot 100. The song also made it to the top ten spots after the remix with Justin Bieber. In February 2021, he was the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Spotify, garnering over 3.4 billion streams across the songs on his discography.

After he was signed to E.M.E records, Wizkid began working on his debut album, Superstar. The album, which is a mix of Afrobeats, R&B, and Reggae sounds, saw Wizkid work with talented producers such as Masterkraft, Samklef, Shizzi, Jay Sleek, and Q-Beats.

He released the first and lead single of the project in January 2010. The song titled Holla At Your Boy thrust Wizkid into the national limelight and made him the favorite artiste of many young Nigerians. In addition, the song is credited for helping him win the Next Rated Artiste award at The Headies 2011.

Wizkid released the second single of the album, Tease Me/Bad Guys, in April 2020. Like his first work, this song was also a commercial success. And the single was followed by Don’t Dull, which became the club jam and party song during the December Festive season. Superstar was released to critical acclaim on the 12th Of June 2011, and its launch party was held at Eko Hotel and Suites. The album secured a nomination for Album Of The Year at The Headies 2012.

In 2012, Wizkid worked with his label mates, Shaydee, Niyola, Skales, and Banky W, on the collaborative album: Empire Mates State Of The Mind. Upon the album’s release, he and other E.M.E acts toured the United States, performing at over two dozen cities.

After two years of working hard in the studio, he released his sophomore album, Ayo, which also did great numbers commercially. The album’s lead single, Jaiye Jaiye, was released on the 2nd of May, 2013. He featured music icon, Femi Kuti on the song. The second single of the album, On Top Your Matter, was dropped on the 26th Of October 2013. Again, he collaborated with ace producer, Del B on the song.

After the expiration of his five-year contract with E.M.E records, he chose not to renew his contract and left the label. Instead, he decided to set up his own music outfit, which he called Starboy Entertainment. Prior to leaving E.M.E, there had been speculations that Wizkid was having issues with the management due to the terms of agreement of his contract. And this was the reason given for his leaving the E.M.E mansion into his own house in February 2013. On the formation of Starboy Entertainment, he signed recording artists, Legendury Beatz and Maleek Berry to the label.

In January 2015, Wizkid released Ojuelegba, which spoke about his struggles during the early years of his career. After being featured on Drake‘s single, One Dance, he became the first Nigerian artist to be listed on Billboard Twitter’s Last 24 Hours chart. By May, the song had reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart earning Wizkid more accolades. Furthermore, due to his contribution to One Dance, he became the first Afrobeats artist to appear in the 2018 Guinness World Records.

He signed a record deal with the international music label, RCA Records in March 2017. Four months after, he released his third studio album titled Sounds From The Other Side. The album saw Wizkid collaborate with big names like Drake, Chris Brown, Sarz, Spellz, Del B, Major Lazer, Ty Dolla Sign, Efya, and DJ Mustard. Before the album’s release, he had released three hit singles; Daddy Yo, Sweet Love, and Come Closer.

In 2019, he was contacted by American diva, Beyonce and invited to work with her on the album: The Lion King: The Gift. As a result, he lent his vocals to the chart-topping song, Brown Skin Girl. The song helped him win his first Grammy Award for Best Music Video. Also, it earned him nominations at the BET Awards, NACCP Image Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards.

On the 30th Of October 2020, Wizkid released his fourth studio album titled, Made In Lagos. In 2021, Essence, one of the album’s singles, became the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The album has also amassed millions of streams, positioning him for many nominations. Due to the success of Essence, Justin Bieber reached out to Wizkid to work on a remix.

The Legendary Nigerian singer, Wizkid was formerly signed by Banky W to Empire Mate Entertainment (EME) in 2009 and rose to fame with “Holla At Your Boy,” a single off his Superstar Album. He left the label EME due to contract differences and started his own record label StarBoy.

Wizkid is 31 years old at the moment. Despite being a father of three handsome sons – Boluwatife Balogun, Ayodeji Balogun, and Zion Balogun – he is believed to be single. However, rumor has it that the superstar is in a relationship with Jada Pollock, his manager, and the mother of his third son, Zion Balogun. Also, some blogs have fingered him to be dating Tems. Nevertheless, Wizkid dotes on his children, spending his free time with them whenever he isn’t making music in the studio or on tour.

Wizkid is a very successful artiste, both in terms of financial and music assets. He currently shuffles his time between his residences in Lagos and Accra. Asides from owning a fleet of luxurious cars, he also has choice properties across the world, with diverse business investments.

He is also a music executive as he had flagged off his own music imprint, Starboy Entertainment, in 2013, signing artists such as Maleek Berry and Legendury Beatz. Fast-rising singer, Starboy Terri is currently signed to the label.

He is an ambassador of Pepsi, signing his first deal with the multinational in 2012. He has also had brand partnership deals with companies like MTN Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria Plc, and the United Bank Of Africa (UBA).

He is currently being managed by Mr. Sunday Are. And he is also known by other nicknames like Starboy, Machala, Big Wiz, and Big W.

Wizkid is often considered as one of Africa’s top three artists. The others being Burna Boy and Davido. He also has the most substantial fanbase in Nigeria, who identify themselves as Wizkid FC. Wizkid is also known by the nicknames, Starboy or Big Wiz or Big W.

The Lagos-born singer is 32 years old. Although he is yet to be married, he has three sons from different women. His first child, Boluwatife, was born in 2011. He was just 21 years old at the time. He dotes on his children a lot and spends his free time vacationing with them or taking them out to lovely places.

He is currently rumored to be dating his manager, Jada P, who happens to be the mother of his third son, Zion Balogun. He also has another manager named Sunday Are. In addition, he announced the signing of singer, Terri, in 2018.

The singer, who is known for his iconic fashion style, has choice properties across the world. Presently, he spends his time between his houses in Lagos and Ghana.

Wizkid is a father of three;

Boluwatife Balogun mothered by Oluwanisola Ogudugu

mothered by Ayodeji Balogun mothered by Binta Diallo

mothered by Zion Balogun mothered by Jada Pollock

All three mentioned above are his baby mamas and ex-girlfriends except Jada Pollock. Wizkid has also dated Tonto Dikeh, Tiwa Savage, and Seyi Shay in the past.

As one of Africa’s most significant artists and music executives, Wizkid is a very wealthy man. He earns a lot of royalties from his songs and makes money from organizing shows and performing at shows across the world.

Wizkid‘s net worth is estimated to be having a net worth of US$35,000,000.

Wizkid International Recognition

Wizkid’s official international recognition came in 2016 when Drake collaborated with him on “One Dance,” a chart-topping single in several countries including the United States, for which he is credited to be the writer. He also went ahead to feature Drake in Come Closer.

Wizkid also got a collaboration on Chris Brown’s 2022 album called “Breezy.” A single on the album titled “Call Me Every Day” featured Wizkid on it.

REMA BIOGRAPHY

Divine Ikubor is popularly known as Rema, is a Nigerian singer and rapper, he was born on the 1st of May 2000. In 2019, he signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records. He rose to prominence with the release of the song “Iron Man”, which appeared on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist. Rema was born into a highly spiritual Christian family in Benin City, Edo State Nigeria. Rema grew up singing and rapping while in secondary school. He attended his primary and secondary school in Edo State.

In 2018, Rema posted a viral freestyle to D’Prince’s track “Gucci Gang”. The post caught the attention of D’Prince who flew him to Lagos to offer a record deal. Rema signed a record deal with D’Prince’s Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records in 2019 and started recording immediately. He released his eponymous debut EP Rema in 2019. It peaked at number 1 on Apple Music Nigeria for months.

On 19 October 2019, Rema won Next Rated and later was nominated for Viewer’s Choice at the 13th edition of The Headies. On 12 January 2020, he received the Souncity MVP award for theBest New Artist. On 15 June 2020, Rema was nominated as Best Viewers Choice: International Act on the 2020 BET Awards. He was nominated on the awards alongside Burna Boy and Wizkid, they were the only Nigerian Artistes nominated for the awards edition of 2020.

Rema who is still a very young and successful artist has found himself rubbing shoulders with the richest artists in Nigeria. He is present among the richest and the most influential artists in the Nigerian music Industry. According to his assets and endorsement deals as of 2020 Rema is said to have a net worth estimated to be ₦40 million.

Before Rema finally signed to MAVIN, he had been with the label for about 18 months prior to that. But before that 18-month spell, Rema was a teenager who lost his dad and older brother within a short time of each other and was under pressure to raise money for his mother.

At the age of 17, he went to work on a beach in Ghana and bought his mom a car. Soon after, he made a freestyle to D’Prince’s ‘Gucci Gang’ and he came on MAVIN/Jonzing’s radar. Things have not been the same since.