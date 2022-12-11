By Tunde Oso

Setting economic agenda for aspiring presidential candidates in next year general elections, Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has challenged candidates to be ready to put the nation on the path of economic stability and growth, industrialisation, in the clear ascent into first-world nationhood.

Speaking at a media briefing to herald the Experience ’17, tagged: Jesus: The exceptional one,’ the cleric said it was time to put the nation on the right track to get its economic and welfare of the people on track.

Adefarasin, at the event, partly sponsored by Dufil, makers of noodle brand, Indomie Instant Noodles, said: “Today, we stand poised on the cusp of a nationhood-determining election like no other; we know that the survival and growth of our beloved country is paramount.

“We, therefore, must acknowledge that the leadership we have experienced this far is a reflection of who we are as a people. Consequently, the transformation we yearn for must start with us and I mean absolutely every one of us. No one person can lead us into our prophetic destiny without galvanising every one of us in the corporate task of rebuilding a wasted nation.

“There is a need to put the country back on the right track. So, regardless of who comes in (2023), I’m praying for the next president of Nigeria that he will be exceptional. He will put together an exceptional cabinet that will form exceptional teams underneath them, and that all Nigerians can follow veritably regardless of his race, tribe or creed, or ethnicity, so that we can build back Nigeria.

He added that the media is an important tool to deliver the country from bad leadership. “You brought Nigeria back from military dictatorship. We have to bring Nigeria back from bad leadership.”

“If you (media) will learn to be the mind of the people and be a voice of democracy, then the will of the people will sound strongly and it will be stronger and taller than the power of money, the power of selfishness and the power of greed. On that note, I wish you all a great experience.