By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian award-winning actress, Omowunmi Dada, has announced her engagement to her fiancé.

On Monday, the 33-year-old movie star revealed her new relationship status in a succinct message on her Instagram page.

She posted a picture of herself and her partner while hiding his face and flashing her engagement ring.

Read also: I’m no longer engaged, actress Empress Njamah cries out

The engagement took place on Boxing Day, according to Dada’s brief post that was posted alongside the picture.

“See what I unboxed,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)