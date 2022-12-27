By Ada Osadebe
Nigerian award-winning actress, Omowunmi Dada, has announced her engagement to her fiancé.
On Monday, the 33-year-old movie star revealed her new relationship status in a succinct message on her Instagram page.
She posted a picture of herself and her partner while hiding his face and flashing her engagement ring.
The engagement took place on Boxing Day, according to Dada’s brief post that was posted alongside the picture.
“See what I unboxed,” she wrote.