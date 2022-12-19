By James Ogunnaike

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, yesterday, condemned the willful destruction of the party’s branded campaign materials, billboards and other signages in different parts of the state, especially in Abeokuta, the state capital.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, the APC described the act as a “desperate manifestation of do-or-die politics calculated to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the state since the coming of the Dapo Abiodun administration.”

The statement reads: “We were shocked to witness the massive destruction of our campaign materials, billboards and signages this morning in Abeokuta; a carefully masterminded willful destruction carried out under the cover of the night. These beautiful campaign materials, apart from the creativity put into their production, also cost a lot of money. It’s saddening that some mistreats can go ahead and destroy them.

“We, therefore, call on the police and other law enforcement agencies to be more vigilant and to bring the perpetrators of this despicable destruction to book. The party calls on our members and supporters to remain calm and go about their duties without taking the laws into their hands.”