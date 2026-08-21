Goronyo Boat Tragedy: Shagari mourns victims, demands urgent safety measures

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Chairman, Governing Board of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat mishap in Gorau Village, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, which reportedly claimed several lives.

Shagari described the incident as a painful and devastating tragedy, saying the loss of innocent lives was deeply distressing to the Sokoto State Government, the people of Goronyo Local Government Area, the bereaved families and the entire Gorau community.

In a condolence statement signed and made available to journalists in Sokoto by his Media Aide, Musa Ubandawaki, the NIWA Board Chairman, on behalf of himself, the management and staff of the Authority, commiserated with the Sokoto State Government, Goronyo Local Government Council, traditional institutions, community leaders and families of the victims.

He urged them to take solace in the will of Almighty Allah.

Shagari called on riverine communities across the country to exercise extreme caution while using waterways, particularly by avoiding overloading boats, early-morning journeys when river tides are high and night-time operations when poor visibility could expose passengers to danger.

According to him, the recurring loss of lives through avoidable boat mishaps should serve as a wake-up call to stakeholders to redouble efforts to prevent further tragedies on the nation’s inland waterways.

Shagari said NIWA was intensifying efforts to improve safety standards across the country’s waterways, stressing that the Authority was working towards phasing out wooden boats from inland waterways as part of broader measures to strengthen navigation safety and protect passengers and boat operators.

He also urged state governments to strengthen collaboration with NIWA offices in their respective states, noting that effective cooperation, information sharing and coordinated enforcement would significantly enhance safety and reduce accidents on the waterways.

The NIWA Board Chairman called on citizens, boat operators and riverine communities to support the Federal Government’s efforts to make the nation’s inland waterways safer.

He stressed that government initiatives could only succeed when citizens and boat operators complied with established safety regulations.

Shagari said the protection of lives on the nation’s waterways must remain a collective responsibility, urging boat operators to place human lives above profit and refrain from practices capable of putting passengers at unnecessary risk.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant their souls eternal rest and give their families, relatives, friends and the people of Gorau Village the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who may have sustained injuries in the incident and urged all stakeholders involved in search and rescue operations to sustain their efforts until every possible victim was accounted for.