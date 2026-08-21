Resist ‘Japa’, serve Nigeria, UNIOSUN VC tells medical graduates

…As MDCN inducts 90 pioneer graduates

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof. Clement Adebooye, has charged the institution’s pioneer medical graduates to resist the temptation to leave the country in pursuit of opportunities abroad, popularly known as “Japa”, and instead dedicate themselves to serving Nigeria.

Adebooye gave the charge on Thursday at the induction of 90 medical graduates by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) at the university’s auditorium in Osogbo.

The MDCN Registrar, Prof. Fatima Kyari, inducted the 90 pioneer graduates, marking a major milestone for the university after years of challenges in securing accreditation for its medical programme.

Addressing the newly inducted doctors, Adebooye described the feat as another milestone in the university’s commitment to serving society.

“It is our absolute joy and pride that today, 90 extraordinary, ambitious and energetic young men and women are walking across this stage to be inducted into the medical profession.

“Today is not merely a celebration of an outcome; it is a monument to the relentless dedication of every mind and heart that refused to let this dream die,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the newly inducted doctors to resist the temptation to abandon Nigeria entirely in pursuit of opportunities abroad, stressing that the country’s healthcare system urgently requires their expertise and commitment.

“While the alluring pull of global opportunities, the Japa phenomenon, is understandable, never forget that your homeland is in desperate, existential need of your skills, your intellect and your healing hands.

“Our healthcare system is bleeding, millions of your compatriots lack basic medical care, and the very nation that forged your resilience through thick and thin now looks to you for its survival,” Adebooye said.

He charged the graduates to allow patriotism, professional conscience and the desire to make a positive impact to influence their career decisions, saying their training should ultimately benefit people whose healthcare needs remained critical.

“As you weigh your path, let your decisions be tempered not just by personal ambition, but by a sense of patriotic duty, professional conscience, and the profound impact you can make right here.

“Ensure that the sacrifice that brought this medical programme back to life serves as a lifeline for the people who need you most,” he said.

Adebooye recalled that the university’s MBBS programme suffered a major setback around 2011 when the then state government announced its cancellation because the state could not afford to build a teaching hospital.

He said the development left two cohorts of medical students uncertain about their future, with some eventually sent to Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine to complete their studies.

“The harsh reality was that between 2012 and 2018, the MBBS programme at Osun State University was effectively dead and buried, with little hope of resurrection.

“But history shifted when Professor Labo Popoola assumed office as Vice-Chancellor in November 2016 and began efforts to restart the programme,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor credited former Osun State Governor, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, with giving the programme a new lease of life in 2018 by approving its continuation.

He also commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for providing financial support that helped the university overcome infrastructure and accreditation challenges.

“We must specially commend the immediate past Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, who reasoned along with us and approved the continuation of the MBBS programme in 2018.

“His singular executive action resurrected the MBBS from the dead,” he said.