By Efosa Taiwo

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has told Nigerians not to vote for him based on ethnic or entitlement sentiments, but on the competence he comes with.

The former Anamabra State Governor stated this during the Presidential Town Hall series organized by Arise TV on Sunday.

According to Obi, he has the capacity to take Nigeria out of its current predicament and on that basis should Nigerians vote for him.

He affirmed that it is nobody’s turn but that of the youth and the women.

He said, “Do not vote for Peter Obi because I am from the South East, because I am a Christian, because I am an Igbo man, or because it is my turn. It is turn of Nigeria Youth and Women, It is nobody’s turn.

“I want you to vote for Peter Obi because I am qualified. Because I am competent. I know what I can do to put this country out of the brink.”

