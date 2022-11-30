A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu made his campaign promises in a coherent manner.

Oshiomhole made this disclosure during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

According to him,“Look at what he (Tinubu) did in Lagos. The real issue in Nigeria is mobilising resources and look at how he mobilised resources from a state that was earning N600m IGR (internally generated revenue) to what it is earning now in a month. So, he has capacity to take difficult decisions.

“The deputy director general of Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council said Tinubu is a believer that Nigeria should be restructured and that he demonstrated it through the creation of extra local government councils in Lagos when he was governor from 1999 to 2007.”

Oshiomhole, a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) also justified Tinubu’s replacement of Akinwunmi Ambode with Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos, saying the incumbent performed better than his predecessor.

