By Theodore Opara

PRIOR to its introduction in the fourth quarter of next year, hundreds of Rolls-Royce customers will have demonstrated their brand loyalty by placing orders for the Rolls-Royce electric car, the Spectre EV.

The customers have already placed orders for the $413,000 Spectre, Rolls-Royce’s, first electric car before even seeing it.

The Spectre will be priced above the Cullinan but below the Phantom, which is priced at $350,000 and $460,000, respectively. So far, over 300 customers have placed orders for the Spectre.

Rolls-Royce said: “Hundreds of select groups of customers ordered the $413,000 Spectre, an electric car, before even seeing it. Rolls-Royce Spectre will go head-to-head with the Cadillac Celestiq, which starts at over $300,000.“

Priced between the $350k Cullinan and $460k Phantom, the Spectre is the most expensive electric car on the market. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to reach dealerships worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rolls-Royce has revealed that it has already received hundreds of orders for its first ultra-luxury electric car, the Spectre EV, adding that some even put down deposits before seeing it.

Officially revealed Tuesday last week, the ultra-exclusive electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, which starts at $413,000, will go head-to-head with the Cadillac Celestiq, which starts at over $300,000.

Speaking with CNBC, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos, said that the company has already received over 300 deposits from American buyers who were allowed to take a sneak peek of the ultra-exclusive electric luxury vehicle at its Goodwood facility in England before the public unveiling last week.

Muller-Otvos noted that some select groups of customers even put down deposits before seeing the car physically, saying, “Once they have seen it here, they are delighted. The order book looks strong.”

Despite its electric drivetrain, Muller-Otvos is adamant that the Spectre is still a true Rolls-Royce car, like the Phantom and Ghost.”It needs to be a Rolls-Royce first,” he said, adding that “that means stability, brilliant quality, timeless materials, flight-on-land, silent propulsion. It carries all these genes Rolls-Royce is famous for.” The Spectre rolls on the new “Architecture of Luxury” platform and uses an electric powertrain, producing 577 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. The two-door coupe can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and top out at 155 mph seconds. It has an all-electric range of around 320 miles (520 km) on a fully charged battery-pack.“Priced between the $350k Cullinan SUV and $460k Phantom sedan, the Spectre is the most expensive electric car on the market. It is expected to reach dealerships worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2023.

RELATED NEWS