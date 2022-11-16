Sckyé hospital Ltd Akure got a new Director of Clinical Services today. He is Dr Suleman Bamidele Kazeem, a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist who resumed on a full-time basis with the hospital.

Dr Suleman graduated with MBBS from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso in 2010 where he also had his postgraduate training with the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, qualifying as a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist in 2022

He is a member of West African College of Surgeon (WACS) and Fellow, Medical College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (FMCOG).

Dr Suleman is a scholar with several academic research works and publications, some of which include;

Knowledge, attitude and Perception of Food Vendors towards food hygiene in Osogbo Metropolis: 2009 Pattern of infertility among gynaecological patients in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso: A 3 year retrospective review: 2016 Published in Prime Medics 2021 Management outcome of Premature Rupture of Membrane in LTH, Ogbomoso, A 3 year retrospective review: 2016, published in Annals of Ibadan Postgraduate Medicine. Vol 19, No 1, June 2021 Combination of Spot Urine Protein-Creatinine Ratio and Uterine Artery Doppler in predicting Preeclampsia in Ibadan: A Prospective Cohort Study: 2021 Collaborating author in a Multicentre RCT: Reducing Surgical Site Infections in low-income and middle-income countries (FALCON) : a pragmatic, multicentre, stratified, randomised controlled trial. The LANCET: vol 398, issue 10312, P1687-1699

At the welcome ceremony organized in the hospital premises, the Chairman/CEO of Sckyé group, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese told Dr Suleman that so much is expected from him in taking the hospital to the next level.

The Director of Administration, Mr Sunday Ogungbemi, while giving his welcome speech urged the specialist to feel at home, assuring him that everything he needs to practice his act is already on ground as the facility upgrades regularly.

The hospital which was established by Dr Ikubese in 2002 has grown its clients base to well over thirty thousand patients with a very busy mother and child department and has won several awards for its uncommon humanitarian posture over the years.

Since 2004, the hospital has been rendering free antenatal services to pregnant women in Ondo State and its environs, covering free registration, free consultations, free ultrasound scans at every clinic, free drugs, free blood tests, free urine tests, free vaginal deliveries and free Caesarean section for higher order multiple gestations.

The facility is also noted for writing off the hospital bills of indigent patients and proceeding to help them raise funds from members of the public, wherein such donations are made directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, a hallmark of transparency.

Recently, the hospital engaged the services of a seasoned consultant paediatrician to attend to its large children clientele base. The pediatric clinic which runs every Tuesday provides childhood immunization, birth certificate by the National Population Commission and specialist consultation by the Paediatrician.

An eye unit which is managed by a specialist doctor of optometry (OD) has also been established in the hospital to cater for patients with eye conditions.

In his response, Dr Suleman said he had three other offers on his table, but decided to settle for Sckyé hospital because of the amazing activities he has read about the hospital and the uniqueness of the person of the CEO, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese.

The new Director of Clinical Services who was pleased at the facilities on ground and the traffic of pregnant women in the hospital, pledged to put in his best to move the hospital to the next level.

RELATED NEWS