By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State House of Assembly has been shut over a rumoured planned invasion by some unidentified thugs.

Armed policemen were stationed at strategic locations in the House to prevent the purported invasion and break down of law and order.

Staff of the Assembly were also sighted trooping out of their offices to their respective homes.

Some of the workers, who spoke with newsmen but wished to be kept anonymous, explained that there was an order from the State Police Headquarters that workers should vacate the assembly in the interest of peace.

Read Also: Panic, as policemen take over Ekiti Assembly

They said they were told that some people were planning to attack the House of Assembly.

However, the newly-elected Speaker of the Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, during a telephone chat with newsmen, said there was no crisis in the assembly.

According to him, “the leadership of the police command in Ekiti informed us this morning that they had verifiable intelligence about some hoodlums coming to attack the assembly complex.

“And to avoid breakdown of law and order, theres need for their presence and they have promised us to conduct investigation into the matter and report to us before the close of work today.

“I want to encourage my colleagues and staff of the Assembly to be patient and bear with us.

“Normalcy will soon return to the house,” Aribisogan said.

Recalled that Aribisogan was elected as the new Speaker of the assembly yesterday after defeating Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba from Emure Ekiti.

RELATED NEWS