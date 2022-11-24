By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AHEAD of the 68th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, LCBC, the Federal Government, Thursday, expressed worry over worsening impact of climate change on the Lake Chad Basin with over 40 million people of its six member states threatened.

This concern was expressed by the Minister of Water Resource, Engr Suleiman Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Didi Walson-Jack, on the occasion of the Technical Experts Meeting preparatory to the 68th LCBC, which kicked on Thursday, November 24, to end on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Adamu, in an opening remark said: “As you may be aware, the Lake Chad Basin is an area whose fragility has been worsened by the combined effect of the impact of climate change and unsustainable anthropogenic activities.

“These have depleted the ability of the Lake Chad and its resources to sustainably support the over 40 million people that depend on it for their livelihoods, thereby increasing poverty and general insecurity in the region.

“For about four decades, recurring droughts, a general decline in rainfall and degradation of the biodiversity have led to drastic changes in the environmental conditions of the Lake Chad Basin.

“The drying up of the Lake, the desert encroachment, and the decline of agricultural activities have been a major challenge to the social and economic well-being of millions of people living in the Basin.”

However, he said participants should brainstorm and come up with “possible solutions to the many challenges plaguing the region.”

“As this Technical Committee of Experts Meeting holds prior to the Session of the Council of Ministers, we will, amongst other things, deliberate on critical issues with a view to making timely recommendations to the Council of Ministers.

“The uses are the 2022 Annual Activity report of the Executive Secretariat as of 31st October, 2022; the Financial Controller’s Report – Financial Year 2022; the External Auditors’ Report as of 31st December, 2021; the Organizational Chart of the Executive Secretariat;

“The 2023 Annual Work Programme and Budget (AWPB); the Revised Strategic Action Programme (SAP); the implementation status of the Inter-Basin Water Transfer Project (IBWTP); the creation of the new Division of Regional Integration and Peace; the process of “Entry into force” of the Lake Chad Basin Water Charter and its dissemination.”

Meanwhile, he disclosed that recommendations from the meeting will make the Council of Ministers adopt “Resolutions that would strengthen our common Institution for the benefit of our populace.”

Earlier, in a welcome remark, the Executive Secretary, LCBC, Amb Mamman Nuhu, explained to experts the essence of the Meeting, and how much is expected from their brainstorming to come up with lasting solutions that would change the narrative in the Lake Chad Basin as millions of lives depend on the lake.

