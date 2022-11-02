The Instagram account of the deceased son of Davido, Ifeanyi has been deactivated.

Ifeanyi’s parents, Davido and Chioma had created the account @davidifeanyiadeleke on his third birthday.

The account, before its deactivation, had nearly 50,000 followers.

Three-year-old Ifeanyi was reported to have drowned in a swimming pool on Monday night.

It was gathered the incident happened in Davido’s home in Banana Island, Lagos.

The three-year-old was reported to have been rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead.

Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, have continued to receive condolence messages with prayers from fans, celebrities and well-meaning individuals in the society.

