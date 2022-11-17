By Evelyn Usman.

The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Oshodi, Lagos, has explained how its Director of Finance, Brig. Gen Ogbole James met his untimely death Monday night, in the centre.

The tragic incident occurred barely two months after late James resumed at NAFRC.

A statement signed by the Center’s Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Bukola Jonathan, said the incident that snuffed the life out of the late General occurred at about 11.30 pm.

According to the statement made available to Vanguard, ” the late Brigadier General OA James was having a walk back to his residence when a Toyota Highlander with registration number EKY-177-FX knocked him down resulting in an instant death.

“His remains were immediately moved to the NAFRC Medical Centre and later on deposited at the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

“Consequently, the driver and the vehicle are in the custody of the Centre Provost office for further investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate and very regrettable loss of the senior officer.

“The Centre hereby conveys her deepest condolences and sympathy to the family, the Nigerian Army, and indeed friends of the deceased”.

RELATED NEWS