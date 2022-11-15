Adanma Luke, Hanks Anuku, Shan George

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Adanma Luke has responded to her colleague, Shan George’s claim that legendary colleague, Hanks Anuku, was fine contrary to a video showing him in torn clothes, trending online.

According to Adanma, Hanks Anuku is not fine and needs help.

Read also: Hanks Anuku: We were on set, he’s fine — Shan George

She wrote on her Instagram page: “Nollywood (colleagues) should stop with the lies, when you know the truth.

“He (Hanks Anuku) isn’t okay. So let him get help now that the world knows.”

Recall that the viral video surfaced online showing the Nollywood actor, Anuku, wandering the streets in torn clothing, which stirred a lot of reactions online.

However, Shan George cleared the air, claiming Hanks was doing fine and was even on set with her four days ago.

Adanma took to her Instagram story Tuesday, to address the issue claiming her colleague was merely covering for Hank.

She pleaded with them to stop the lies and inform the public of his present condition, so he can get help.

She said: “Please, you all Nollywood peeps should stop with the lies when you know the truth. He isn’t okay, so let him get help now that the world knows.

“Stop with the cover-up. If he was your blood you would have helped, but now that the world is about to find out the truth you all try to hide it.

“Hanks isn’t okay, so let’s allow him get help now before it’s too late.”

RELATED NEWS