I don’t have a home, my child is missing – Actress Jumoke George cries for help

Veteran Nollywood actress Jumoke George has made a public plea for assistance, revealing a string of personal and health challenges that have left her homeless, sick, and in search of her missing child.

In a recent episode of the TalkToB show hosted by fellow actress Abiola Adebayo, George broke down in tears as she described her dire situation.

A clip from the interview, which was shared by Adebayo on Instagram on Tuesday, showed the veteran actress emotionally recounting her struggles, including living in a church and being unable to afford medical treatment.

“Please pray for me, mothers in the world. Help me with your prayers. I have never ruined anyone’s life. I am tired, I can no longer bear it,” she said tearfully.

Jumoke disclosed that she currently has no place to call home and relies heavily on support from church members for daily survival.

“I don’t have a home, I don’t have anything and a child of mine is missing. I don’t have good health, I am tired and exhausted. I’m living in the church, most times it’s the church mummy that feeds me,” she added.

The actress revealed that her first child, Adeola, has been missing for the past four years.

Despite her failing health, she said she has continued to shoulder the responsibility of caring for her grandchildren.

“I have tried as a Christian. My first born, Adeola, has been missing for the past four years. Deola clocked 41 on May 1. I’m the one catering for the children,” she explained.

George, known for her impactful roles in Yoruba-language films, also spoke about her ongoing health issues since the beginning of the year, with escalating medical bills she cannot afford.

“I’ve been sick since January 2 and I have tried my best as a human. I don’t know, I have done several tests and now I want to do brain and heart tests and it’s N400,000. I don’t know where to get the money from,” she said.

“I don’t sleep because I’m always in pain. Everything is wrong with me. I don’t understand anymore. I have put that child in so much debt,” she added, her voice quivering.

Jumoke George’s emotional outcry has stirred a wave of concern and compassion from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, many of whom have taken to social media to offer prayers and support.

