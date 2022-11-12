By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked a bullion van conveying cash at Ufuma, Orumba North local government area of Anambra State.

The gunmen allegedly trailed the bullion van and opened fire on the truck and security men accompanying it.

An eye witness said there was heavy shooting in the area, adding that residents of the community fled, while security operatives attached to the bullion van battled the armed robbers and we’re able to overpower them.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident, adding, however, that the armed men were eventually repelled.

The PPRO said: “Operatives attached to the bullion van gallantly repelled the attack. The incident happened at about 4pm in Umunebo junction, Ufuma.

“The Commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng has since ordered immediate manhunt on the attackers. The operational vehicles belonging to the armed robbers have been recovered.”

He said a Lexus jeep and a highlander jeep belonging to the robbers were recovered. He added that other items recovered were one empty magazine, defaced bullet proof vest, charms and some incriminating items.

