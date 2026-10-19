Photos: COAS visits Rwanda genocide memorial, urges national unity

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has highlighted the importance of national unity, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence following his visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda.

Shaibu, who visited the memorial on Monday as part of his ongoing working visit to Rwanda, said the country’s tragic history offered important lessons on the devastating consequences of ethnic hatred, divisive rhetoric and violent extremism.

The Kigali Genocide Memorial houses the remains of approximately 250,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, serving as a solemn reminder of the dangers of unchecked hatred, political manipulation and national disunity.

A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said the visit underscored the need for Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious and political differences in the collective pursuit of national peace and stability.

The statement noted that Rwanda’s experience reinforced the importance of rejecting hate speech, embracing tolerance and promoting patriotism and collective responsibility among citizens.

It added that the visit highlighted the critical roles of responsible leadership, early conflict prevention and sustained civil-military cooperation in preventing violent conflicts and strengthening national cohesion.

The Nigerian Army chief’s visit comes amid continuing security challenges in Nigeria, reinforcing the importance of unity and collaboration in addressing threats to national peace and stability.

The Army reiterated that national unity remains fundamental to achieving enduring peace, security and sustainable development.

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