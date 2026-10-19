‘We shared a bunk bed 49 years ago’ — Otedola on Hamzat

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has recounted his boarding school experience with Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, revealing that they shared a bunk bed nearly five decades ago.

Otedola shared the memory in a post on his X account on Monday after hosting a dinner in honour of Hamzat, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for the 2027 Lagos State election.

“Yesterday, I hosted dinner in honour of @DrObafemiHamzat, the incoming Governor of Lagos State. A man of the highest integrity, with whom I shared a bunk bed at boarding school 49 years ago,” he wrote.

“My experience of his character over the years has been defined by his honesty, sincerity, fairness and strong moral principles,” Otedola added.

The dinner was attended by other prominent Nigerian business figures, including Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu.