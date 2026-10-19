France’s Marseille bans daytime gatherings after unrest

Police officers stand in front of a fire in a street as clashes erupted at Place de la Republique following an unauthorised demonstration, central Paris, on October 18, 2026 a day after nationwide protests against the “high cost of living”. France’s Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said 1,200 people were arrested in protests across the country on October 17, and 150 police were hurt as clashes between police and protesters, massive looting and multiple blazes gripped France as nationwide marches against soaring inflation degenerated into street violence of “extreme intensity”. (Photo by Matthieu RONDEL / AFP)

The southern French city of Marseille has banned all “gatherings and demonstrations” from noon to 8:00 pm (1000-1800 GMT) on Monday, police said, following violence and looting at the weekend during cost-of-living protests.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez is expected to arrive in France’s second-largest city later in the day, after its mayor criticised security arrangements for Saturday’s demonstrations.

AFP