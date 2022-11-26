Leading Pay-TV service provider, GOtv Nigeria, has announced a new discount offer, Jolli YaQatar for new customers from Saturday 26 November 2022

The decoder and one-month subscription which was previously N6,900 will now be available for N4,900

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the company. According to the statement, the new entry price takes immediate effect across all GOtv sales outlets.

In addition, the company also announced that all matches of the FIFA World Cup are now available to GOtv customers on Supa, Max and Jolli packages.

Announcing the gesture, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe disclosed that this is to ensure that more Nigerian families enjoy the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“GOtv is the home of high-quality and affordable family entertainment. This special World Cup price offer will allow more Nigerians access to live matches and showstopping moments at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. To further drive this, we have extended more World Cup dedicated channels to every customer.

“Starting from Saturday November 26, customers can get a GOtv decoder at just N4,900 instead of N6,900. The offer also comes with a GOtenna and one-month GOtv Jolli subscription to enjoy the World Cup and other quality programming” Ugbe said.

GOtv has over 80 exciting channels covering news, music, sports, documentaries, series, movies, and children’s programmes, which are carefully selected to cater for a variety of family viewing needs.

Line-up of channels on GOtv packages include Africa Magic Urban, Honey, SuperSport, WWE, SuperSport channels, KIX, StarLife, Cartoon Network, ESPN, Zee World, TeleMundo, CNN International, Al Jazeera, Discovery Family, B4U Movies, TNT Africa, MTV Base, HIP TV, M-Net Movies 4, ROK, Discovery ID, Nat Geo Wild, Da Vinci Kids, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Jim Jam and many more.

To access the rich library of content, new customers can subscribe to any of GOtv packages such as the GOtv Supa for N5, 500, GOtv Max for N4,150, GOtv Jolli for N2,800 or GOtv Jinja for N1, 900, monthly.

