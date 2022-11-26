…….Calls on Delta youths to vote for all PDP candidates

The Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Special Duties, Comr. Tosan Emeke Emeni on Friday appealed for the support of young people in Delta State for all PDP candidates ahead of the 2023 general election.

Emeni, issued an appeal to voters in the state while speaking to reporters during a PDP campaign tour in Ward 10 of Obiaruku, Delta State.

According to him, the need to vote for all PDP candidates at all levels is to ensure the transformation of the economy, strengthen the nation’s institutions and build a secure nation where Safety of life and property will be a top priority.

Emeni, the coordinator of Lion Support Group said that the PDP’s decision to offer Nigerians Alhaji Atiku Abubakat as a presidential candidate and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as vice was a deliberate decision aimed at putting the country back on the path of peaceful, economic growth and development.

“Since our great party, the PDP left Aso Rock in 2015, Nigerians have endured countless pains and sufferings.”

While expressing confidence in the ticket of the duo Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Comr. Tosan Emeke Emeni expressed optimism that the welfare of young Nigerians will come first during Atiku/Okowa’s presidency.

He commended Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and Governor of Delta State for his numerous successes in the state, especially in infrastructure and human capital development.

He pointed out that the Delta Governor’s achievements have facilitated the party’s anticipated victory in the 2023 elections in the state.

He however urged the youths and all voters in the state to support the Atiku/Okowa Ticket and the Sheriff/Onyeme Ticket and all other PDP candidates.

Comr. Emeni said that the PDP gubernatorial candidate Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Deputy Sir Monday John Onyeme have a clear vision for the state and are well prepared to advance Delta with more meaningful developments, opportunities for all, realistic reforms, and equally endure the peaceful coexistence of all Deltans.

The Special Assistant to the Governor urges young people to help the PDP in its efforts to Advance Delta with More meaningful developments and also to Rescue Nigeria.

The young and influential PDP leader also praised the Principal Secretary to Delta State Governor Mr. Hilary Obi Ibegbulem for always acting as a bridge for youths in the state.

