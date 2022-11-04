By Haroon Balogun

An Islamic Scholar, Dr Daud Amoo (Alaga), has called on Muslims not to deny themselves of some basic needs that would make life conducive for them on the grounds of being pious.

Amoo, who is the Chief Missioner, Forum for Comparative Sermons, Ibadan, gave the advice at an annual Maolud Nabbiy Lecture organised by the Spiritual Household of Maolana Shykh Sa’ad in Ogbomoso on Sunday.

The lecture was organised in collaboration with Muassasat Nasrul-ilm Wa Dawat Foundation with the topic: “Balancing the Spiritual and Material Aspects of Life in Present Day Nigeria”.

The scholar said that Islam does not forbid Muslims from acquiring wealth and seeking western education, but such must be done legitimately with fear of Allah and not through ungodly means.

He said that some Muslims denied themselves of some basic needs of life, while others worn torn or dirty clothes on ground of being pious, thereby, portraying religion in bad manner.

Amoo said that Islamic practice has laid down rules and regulations as contained in the Holy Quran and Hadith, which he said must be practiced accordingly and not the way he or she want.

“Islam is about life fulfillment and not for life denial. Islam does not teach us not to strive for life and appear dirty in the society; dressing neatly is part of the teachings of Islam,” he said.

The scholar urged Muslims to fear Allah, worship Him accordingly and constantly prayed for Allah’s guidance and protection in other to overcome any challenges in life.

Amoo advised the politicians not to embezzle public funds and remember that they would account for their deeds on the day of judgment.

