Denmark are one of the European teams with individual talents to feature in the World Cup tournament in Qatar. They are expected, on paper, to come out of the group with France at the expense of Australia and Tunisia in Group D.

They have played at five World Cup competitions and their best outing was in France in 1998. After advancing with Les Bleus who eventually emerged champions, they thrashed Nigeria 4-1 at the knockout stage, before losing 2-3 to riveting Brazil in the quarter-final game.

The Danish squad also known as Danish Dynamite or The Reds and Whites are fearless and always look dangerous when attacking and are capable of pulling a surprise at any competition. As UEFA European Champions and FIFA Confederation Cup winners in 1992 and 1995 respectively, they cannot be ruled out of mounting setbacks for opponents.

Interestingly, Denmark played in the same group as France and Australia and drew both games in the 2018 Russia tourney. They managed to beat Peru 1-0 but crashed out in the round of 16 after losing 2-3 to Croatia in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at full time.

Qatar promises to be interesting for Denmark either as a déja vu or breaking the jinx. The Danish team with a crop of players like Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Thomas Delaney, and Christian Eriksen among other talents are capable of displaying dazzling football.

Players to watch out for:

Name: Kasper Schmeichel

Position: Goalkeeper

Current club: Nice

Age: 35-year-old

Kasper Schmeichel is an accomplished goalie with his best form at the English Premier League club Leicester City where he played 479 games and won the title in 2016. He also won FA Cup in 2021.

He was called up to Denmark national team in 2011 but made his debut in 2013, then he racked up 84 caps and was awarded Danish Football Player of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

With his experience and achievement at the national and club levels, Schmeichel possesses trusted hands for Denmark based on his previous performances and fine run of form. He was at the Russia 2018 and named Man of the Match following saving a penalty kick taken by Luka Modric in extra time and two penalties during a subsequent shoot-out but they lost anyway. And, it is obvious that the team will count on him again in Qatar.

Name: Christian Eriksen

Position: Midfielder

Current club: Manchester United

Age: 30-year-old

The 30-year-old Christian Eriksen made his debut for Denmark in 2010 when he was 18, and he has been fantastic since then. He is a talented and creative midfielder who performs best at playing a free role of a classic number ten. He can also be deployed to play on the left flank and has scored 39 goals in 177 appearances.

Denmark always depend on Eriksen’s significant vision, passing range, crossing accuracy, set-piece delivery, creativity, technical skills, movement and ability to read games, as well as coordination and good balance on the pitch.

Since 2010, he has played in Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Brentford and currently plays for Manchester United after joining Red Devils this summer. Without a doubt, Denmark will benefit from his wealth of experience and the aura he carries on the pitch to go far at the tournament.

Name: Thomas Delaney

Position: Midfielder

Current club: Sevilla

Age: 31-year-old

Thomas Delaney is a defensive midfielder who started playing for Denmark in 2013 and has 7 goals in 71 matches. He has terrific experience as a midfielder and always stands as an obstacle to opponents.

The 31-year-old Sevilla player made his debut in 2013 in their qualifying game for the 2014 World Cup against Malta where he played a full match in a 6-0 victory. Also, in their qualifying match against Poland for the 2018 World Cup, he scored the opener in the 4-0 win.

Delaney was in the squad that travelled to Russia last edition and the team will also need him in the heart of the field when they take on the like of France in the group stage.

Coach

Name: Kasper Hjulmand

Position: Manager

Age: 50-year-old

Kasper Hjulmand took over the coaching job in 2020 ahead of the UEFA Euro championship, but the tournament was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year the competition took place in 11 countries and Hjulmand guided Denmark to the semi-finals. They eventually lost 1-2 to England after extra time.

He has managed 34 matches for Denmark with 23 wins, 2 draws and 9 defeats. The 50-year-old looks forward to unleashing his talented players in group D in Qatar and advancing to the knockout stage.

Hjulmand may not have many outstanding records as a manager, but he has the ability to do well with the combination of his players who ply their trades in top-flight European leagues. If all things go well with the former Mainz 05 manager, he should guide his Danish team to at least the quarter-finals in Qatar.

