Buhari

An NGO under the aegis of the Niger Delta Leaders Administrative Council has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s policies in restoring transparency and accountability in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr Marvin Yobana, the President of the group, disclosed this in a statement by Mr Prince Chukwuemeka, the National Secretary of the group in Port Harcourt.

Yobana said the council, in conjunction with the Niger Delta youth leaders, during its 101 National Executive Council meeting, supported President Buhari on the campaign against oil pipeline vandalism, theft, illegal oil bunkering in the region.

“We unanimously give a vote of confidence on all President Mohammadu Buhari’s Niger Delta policies and development as we promise to contribute our own quota as citizens towards a greater Niger Delta .

“We are initiating a “no more oil bunkering pipeline vandalization campaign” with the new NDDC under the management of Engr. Emmanuel Audu, and the supervising Minister of Niger Delta.

“We appreciate the quick intervention of the Federal Government through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the relief to the flood victims.

“We also appreciate the NDDC under the Acting Managing Director Emmanuel Ohwavborua, who has demonstrated transparent leadership qualities and undaunted zeal to serve in a short time.

“All these are attributes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s zero tolerance for corruption.

“We also give a vote of confidence on the NDDC new leadership headed by Engr. Emmanuel Audu Ohwavborua who has united lots of Niger Delta leaders and stakeholders to the original master plan developmental framework of President Mohammadu Buhari’s policy of a greater Niger Delta .

“We also appeal to Federal Government to continue the Amnesty Programme as a tool of progress in the oil zone and in Nigeria’s economy,” he said. (NAN)

