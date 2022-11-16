By Ada Osadebe

American singer, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter known professionally as Beyoncé is leading the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations.

According to Los Angeles Times, the nominations were announced on Tuesday, revealing Beyoncé led with nine nods in total.

The singer now has 88 nominations overall in her career, matching her husband, rapper Jay-Z, who received five nominations this time around.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar trailed Beyoncé with eight nominations and will have a face-off with Beyoncé in album, song and record of the year categories. However, his competition in the rap section are DJ Khaled and Future.

In the ‘record of the year’ his competition comes from Abba, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Mary J Blige and Adele, who picked up seven nominations. Carlile tied her with seven.

Adele received seven nominations for her album “30” and its chart-topping lead single, “Easy on Me.”

She previously edged Beyoncé for the 2017 album of the year Grammy and paid tribute to her.

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental, and so well thought out,” Adele said on stage.

2023 Grammy nominations and major categories

Record of the year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Album of the year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Song of the year

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best new artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best pop solo performance

Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best rock performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best metal performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Turnstile – Blackout

Best rap performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best R&B performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best country solo performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

