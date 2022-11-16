By Ada Osadebe
American singer, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter known professionally as Beyoncé is leading the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations.
According to Los Angeles Times, the nominations were announced on Tuesday, revealing Beyoncé led with nine nods in total.
The singer now has 88 nominations overall in her career, matching her husband, rapper Jay-Z, who received five nominations this time around.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar trailed Beyoncé with eight nominations and will have a face-off with Beyoncé in album, song and record of the year categories. However, his competition in the rap section are DJ Khaled and Future.
In the ‘record of the year’ his competition comes from Abba, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Mary J Blige and Adele, who picked up seven nominations. Carlile tied her with seven.
Adele received seven nominations for her album “30” and its chart-topping lead single, “Easy on Me.”
She previously edged Beyoncé for the 2017 album of the year Grammy and paid tribute to her.
“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental, and so well thought out,” Adele said on stage.
2023 Grammy nominations and major categories
Record of the year
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Album of the year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the year
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best new artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best pop solo performance
Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best rock performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best metal performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Turnstile – Blackout
Best rap performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best R&B performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Best country solo performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best global music performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe
Best dance/electronic recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees