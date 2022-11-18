By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka has sponsored ‘life-changing operations’ for 120 children in Kano state.

BigShoe, the charity organisation who partnered with Saka to help poor children with medical operations, announced the sponsorship in a tweet on Thursday.

The organisation revealed that the children had their surgeries at the Prime Specialist Hospital in Kano.

“Proud to announce our newest BigShoe family member: @BukayoSaka87 In front of the World Cup 2022 we’ve covered 120 life-changing surgeries for children in Kano, Nigeria. A big thank you to the doctors and team of the Prime Specialist Hospital,” the tweet reads.

In his remark, Saka said he is always happy to help children facing challenges achieve their dreams.

“For me, every child has the same opportunity to achieve their dreams and if I can really do anything to help, it’s really important for me to do this,” he said.

“It makes me very happy, especially when I see the kids are happy, the parents are happy. I just want to more and more as much as I can.”

Despite choosing to represent England over Nigeria, the 19-year-old conceded that he feels connected to Nigeria regardless.

He also appreciated BigShoe for ensuring the project becomes a reality.

‘I feel blessed to be in a position where I can contribute to making the children’s lives easier and better through these surgeries.

‘I still feel very connected to Nigeria. For me, it is very important to use my abilities to have a positive impact where I can and I have to say a big thank you to the whole BigShoe team for making this possible.

