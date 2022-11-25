By Efosa Taiwo

US tech giant Apple is reportedly interested in buying Manchester United.

United announced earlier this week that the world’s biggest football club is up for sale.

With the club in the market, reports claim that the world’s largest tech company, Apple may be interested in acquiring the club for £5.8billion.

The tech firm has never previously owned a major sports team, but the commercial opportunities provided by United are reported to be factors fueling their interest.

Any deal struck would almost certainly break record with United set to become the most expensive football club in history, beating that of £4.25 billion paid by Todd Boehly to acquire Chelsea earlier.

